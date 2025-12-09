Climate Policy Is Based on a Meaningless Number, according to the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillions of dollars are being spent for the ostensible purpose of keeping the earth’s global mean surface temperature (GMST) from rising more than 1.5 or 2.0 degrees Celsius above the “pre-industrial” baseline, but this is a meaningless number, writes Jonathan Cohler in the winter issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

Fundamental thermodynamics taught in first-year physics shows the fallacy of averaging temperatures. For example, the “average” of the temperature of a cup of boiling water and the temperature of your bath water makes no sense, Cohler explains. Nor does the “average” temperature of a spot on Mount Everest and a spot in the Sahara Desert.

The target number for GMST—the “most important number in the world,” some say—was formally adopted by 196 nations in the Paris Agreement of 2015. But the International Standards Organization has declined to define it, Cohler states. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) gives a circular definition.

Rigorous mathematical proofs published in 2007 by Essex, McKitrick, and Andresen demonstrated that “there is no physically meaningful global temperature for the Earth in the context of the issue of global warming.” This paper has remained unchallenged for more than 18 years, Cohler notes.

True warming represents a net transfer of energy into a system, measured in joules or watt-seconds—not degrees Celsius, he explains.

Recent analysis by multiple frontier artificial intelligence (AI) systems, Cohler writes, has confirmed his conclusions. “When provided with the mathematical evidence, advanced AI platforms have characterized the situation as ‘the greatest mass delusion in scientific history’ and described IPCC methodologies as fundamentally fraudulent.”

“The exposure of this deception demands recognition that contemporary climate science is now primarily a political enterprise,” Cohler concludes. “When a field adopts physically meaningless metrics as its foundation, it has abandoned science for statistical theater designed to justify predetermined conclusions, not investigate physical reality.”

As George Orwell predicted, “The very concept of objective truth is fading out of the world. Lies will pass into history.”

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

