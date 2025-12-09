Military Simulation & Virtual Training Markets and Companies Analysis Report 2025-2030 - Partnerships with Defense Academies Strengthen Long-Term Market Penetration for Simulated Training

Dublin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Simulation and Virtual Training - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Military Simulation and Virtual Training was valued at US$14.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$17.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the global military simulation and virtual training market is driven by several factors, including the rising complexity of warfare, the need for scalable and cost-effective training, and the demand for uninterrupted force readiness amid geopolitical uncertainty. Militaries are moving toward leaner, tech-integrated force structures, making it imperative to maintain high proficiency without over-dependence on physical platforms or live exercises.



Budget constraints and sustainability concerns are also compelling defense ministries to invest in simulation-based training that minimizes fuel use, equipment wear, and environmental impact. Virtual training allows for repetitive practice, after-action reviews, and performance analytics-all of which improve individual and unit-level performance at a fraction of the cost of live training. Additionally, as combat shifts toward cyber, space, and information warfare, simulation offers the only viable path to train for invisible, algorithmic, and hybrid threats.



Growing investments in metaverse-based defense platforms, AI-powered war-gaming, and synthetic environments underscore simulation's centrality in modern military doctrine. Governments and OEMs are collaborating on long-term programs to embed simulation across all ranks, branches, and scenarios. As simulation fidelity, immersion, and interoperability improve, virtual training is set to become the default standard across global defense training ecosystems.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Need for Cost-Effective Combat Readiness Drives Demand for Military Simulation Platforms

Advances in Immersive VR and AR Technologies Propel Growth in Virtual Battlefield Training

Expansion of Joint Multi-Domain Exercises Throws the Spotlight on Cross-Platform Simulation Systems

Development of Real-Time Data Feeds Enhances Mission Accuracy in Virtual Training Scenarios

Rising Demand for Adaptive Learning Algorithms Spurs Growth in AI-Driven Simulation Systems

Partnerships with Defense Academies Strengthen Long-Term Market Penetration for Simulated Training

Growth in Cyberwarfare Exercises Supports Demand for Virtual Cyber Defense Training Modules

Embrace of Cloud-Based Simulation Platforms Enhances Scalability for Global Military Training

Expansion of UAV Operator Training Requirements Sustains Demand for Drone Simulation Systems

Investment in Human Performance Modeling Improves Troop Readiness Through Virtual Rehearsals

Increased Training for Urban Warfare and CQC Drives Adoption of Immersive VR Combat Environments

Focus on Plug-and-Play Simulators Enables Fast Deployment Across Defense Branches

Growth in Naval and Submarine Warfare Training Modules Expands Use Cases for Simulation Systems

Innovation in Mixed Reality Platforms Enhances Engagement in Combat Scenario Training

Integration of After-Action Review Tools Strengthens Feedback Loops in Military Simulation Systems

Shift Toward Digital Twin Integration Supports Scenario-Specific Tactical Training

Demand for Interoperability in Coalition Training Exercises Drives Unified Simulation Protocol Adoption

Investment in Haptic Feedback Technologies Enhances Physical Realism in Virtual Combat Training

Rising Pilot Shortages Propel Use of Fighter Jet Simulation Cockpits for Fast-Track Training

Growth in Wargaming and Doctrinal Experimentation Expands Strategic Application of Military Simulations

