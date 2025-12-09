VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from December 01st to December 05th,2025

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, December 08th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 01st to December 05th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from December 01st to December 05th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI01/12/2025FR000012548635 608122,078100XPAR
VINCI01/12/2025FR000012548617 438122,123500CEUX
VINCI01/12/2025FR00001254862 106122,175000TQEX
VINCI02/12/2025FR000012548635 696122,146300XPAR
VINCI02/12/2025FR000012548614 216122,096600CEUX
VINCI02/12/2025FR00001254862 081122,398000TQEX
VINCI03/12/2025FR000012548663 121119,782100XPAR
VINCI03/12/2025FR000012548633 551119,527800CEUX
VINCI03/12/2025FR00001254864 233119,643900TQEX
VINCI04/12/2025FR000012548670 002119,560600XPAR
VINCI04/12/2025FR000012548635 172119,532600CEUX
VINCI04/12/2025FR00001254864 433119,458100TQEX
VINCI05/12/2025FR000012548614 701120,493700XPAR
VINCI05/12/2025FR000012548635 539120,565700CEUX
VINCI05/12/2025FR00001254864 314120,539200TQEX
      
  TOTAL372 211120,4729 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 01-12-25 to 05-12-25 vGB

Recommended Reading