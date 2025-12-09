VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from December 01st to December 05th,2025

Nanterre, December 08th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from December 01st to December 05th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from December 01st to December 05th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 01/12/2025 FR0000125486 35 608 122,078100 XPAR VINCI 01/12/2025 FR0000125486 17 438 122,123500 CEUX VINCI 01/12/2025 FR0000125486 2 106 122,175000 TQEX VINCI 02/12/2025 FR0000125486 35 696 122,146300 XPAR VINCI 02/12/2025 FR0000125486 14 216 122,096600 CEUX VINCI 02/12/2025 FR0000125486 2 081 122,398000 TQEX VINCI 03/12/2025 FR0000125486 63 121 119,782100 XPAR VINCI 03/12/2025 FR0000125486 33 551 119,527800 CEUX VINCI 03/12/2025 FR0000125486 4 233 119,643900 TQEX VINCI 04/12/2025 FR0000125486 70 002 119,560600 XPAR VINCI 04/12/2025 FR0000125486 35 172 119,532600 CEUX VINCI 04/12/2025 FR0000125486 4 433 119,458100 TQEX VINCI 05/12/2025 FR0000125486 14 701 120,493700 XPAR VINCI 05/12/2025 FR0000125486 35 539 120,565700 CEUX VINCI 05/12/2025 FR0000125486 4 314 120,539200 TQEX TOTAL 372 211 120,4729

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment