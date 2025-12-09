New Program Helps Educational Interpreters Become Licensed Trainers

TYSONS, Va., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new Interpreting in Educational Settings: Training of Trainers (IES ToT) program is now available for interpreters who work in schools and want to move into training and leadership roles. This new course prepares educational interpreters to teach The Academy of Interpretation’s 24-hour IES curriculum and support school districts that need more qualified interpreter training.

The IES ToT program gives participants a simple, structured way to learn how to teach other interpreters who work in K–12 settings. After completing the program, graduates become licensed trainers who can deliver the full IES course to school staff, new interpreters, language service providers, or community programs. The goal is to help improve language access for students and families by increasing the number of trained professionals available to teach these skills.

“There is a growing need for trained educational interpreters in schools, and many districts don’t have anyone on staff who can offer this kind of specialized training,” said Maria Teresa Buendia, Assistant Director of Education at the AOI. “This program lets experienced interpreters share their knowledge and help raise the standard for everyone.”

The course combines online lessons with live Zoom sessions where participants learn facilitation skills, adult-learning strategies, and how to use AOI’s full set of curriculum materials. Graduates receive a digital trainer certificate with a verification QR code and official licensing to teach the course. Two cohorts are scheduled for February 2–5, 2026 and September 14–17, 2026. The virtual format allows interpreters nationwide to join without travel.

To qualify, applicants should have experience interpreting in educational settings and be proficient in English and another language. Students who refer a friend, colleague, or interpreter to the IES ToT program will receive $50 upon completion of the course. Details and the application form are available on the Academy of Interpretation website.

“Educational interpreters play a major role in how families communicate with their schools,” said Sameh Abdelkader, Director of Education. “We hope this program helps more interpreters grow into training roles so they can support districts that are trying to improve communication and compliance.”

The AOI is now accepting applications for the February cohort. Districts or interested interpreters who are unable to participate in the February or September classes are encouraged to contact the AOI directly to schedule.

For more information or to apply, visit:

https://www.academyofinterpretation.com/trainingoftrainers/interpreting-in-educational-settings

About the Academy of Interpretation:

The Academy of Interpretation (AOI) is a leading organization in the language services industry, dedicated to professionalizing the field and maintaining high-quality standards. AOI offers education, training, and credentialing to interpreters, translators, and language professionals to ensure effective communication across linguistic and cultural divides.

Media Contact:

Academy of Interpretation

(703) 650-9815

marketing@academyofinterpretation.com

www.academyofinterpretation.com