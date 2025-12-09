Greene County Bancorp, Inc. Recognized as a Top-Performing Bank in Piper Sandler’s Class of 2025 Bank & Thrift Small-Cap All Stars

CATSKILL, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GCBC), the holding company for the Bank of Greene County and its subsidiary Greene County Commercial Bank, today reported inclusion into Piper Sandler’s Class of 2025 Sm-All Stars, an honor recognizing top-performing banks in the small cap segment. The Company ranked 9th out of 24 recognized banks and thrifts and has been included on the list a total of nine times since its inception in 2004, which is more than any other bank in the 2025 class.

Donald Gibson, President & CEO stated: “I am honored and proud to share the outstanding news regarding our continued strong performance and national recognition with Piper Sandler. To earn the All Star Bank status, companies need to have a market cap below $2.5 billion and clear numerous hurdles related to growth, profitability, credit quality, and capital strength, while outperforming industry performance metrics. Since the reports inception in 2004, our bank has been named an All Star a total of nine times – making our bank the most recognized Bank in the Class of 2025. This recognition reinforces that our business model is resilient and sustainable. Our continued focus on community banking, credit quality, and relationship-based growth continues to differentiate us. I want to express my sincere gratitude to our amazing team of employees and directors for their dedication to providing outstanding service to our customers and our communities.”

Corporate Overview

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank of Greene County, and its subsidiary Greene County Commercial Bank. The Company is the leading provider of community-based banking services throughout the Hudson Valley and Capital Region of New York State. Its customers include individuals, businesses, municipalities and other institutions. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market and is dedicated to promoting economic development and a high quality of life in the communities it serves. For more information on Greene County Bancorp, Inc., visit www.tbogc.com.

For Further Information Contact:

Donald E. Gibson

President & CEO

(518) 943-2600

donaldg@tbogc.com

Nick Barzee

SVP & CFO

(518) 943-2600

nickb@tbogc.com