IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 49- 2025

|Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from December 1st to December 05th 2025
|Name of the issue
|Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/12/2025
|FR0010259150
|200
|124,05000
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/12/2025
|FR0010259150
|831
|123,81540
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/12/2025
|FR0010259150
|100
|124,40000
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|01/12/2025
|FR0010259150
|1897
|124,16958
|XPAR
|3028
|124,07209
Attachment