IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 49- 2025

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from December 1st to December 05th 2025
       
Name of the issueIdentity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/12/2025FR0010259150200124,05000AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/12/2025FR0010259150831123,81540CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/12/2025FR0010259150100124,40000TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1101/12/2025FR00102591501897124,16958XPAR
    3028124,07209 

Attachment


Attachments

EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 49_2025

Recommended Reading