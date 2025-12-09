Talking Rain’s Sparkling Ice receives BrandSpark’s first “Worth it!” Award for high quality and value

PRESTON, Wash., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparkling Ice®, crafted by Talking Rain Beverage Company®, has received a BrandSpark® Worth it! Award™ from BrandSpark International and Newsweek. As consumers grow more discerning and choose beverages that truly deliver, Sparkling Ice shines in the flavored sparkling water category.

After more than 20 years of consumer research, BrandSpark created the Worth it! Awards to give consumers a trustworthy signal for brands that successfully combine quality and value. Based on a survey of more than 14,000 American shoppers, their research reveals that award-winning brands, like Sparkling Ice, become shoppers’ top choice 50% more often than their competitors.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a ‘Worth it!’ brand,” said Lisa Holcomb, vice president of brand at Talking Rain Beverage Company. “Fans of Sparkling Ice love it for the vibrant array of delicious flavors and premium ingredients that make it an accessible luxury. We deliver on that promise by placing our consumers at the heart of every decision we make.”

Sparkling Ice offers an extensive lineup, all with vitamins and antioxidants, colors and flavors from natural sources, and zero sugar.

As the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice continues to expand its catalog of flavors through innovative partnerships with other marquee brands. In 2025, Sparkling Ice introduced new Sparkling Ice® STARBURST™ flavors, Sparkling Ice® Cuties® in mini cans – Mandarin and Orange Cream – and Sparkling Ice Caffeine Cherry Cola.

“We craft beverages that exceed our consumers’ expectations and become the refreshments they reach for at every special moment, whether it’s a big moment or a mini one,” said Holcomb. “I can’t wait for our flavor fans to try what’s next from Sparkling Ice. I guarantee it will be worth it!”

About Talking Rain® Beverage Company

Talking Rain, the makers of Sparkling Ice®, is a family-owned company based in Preston, Washington. Through nearly four decades of redefining the sparkling water category, Talking Rain has crafted a remarkable collection of full-flavored, better-for-you beverages, including the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the U.S., Sparkling Ice (also available in Caffeine and Energy), and Popwell, a cold-crafted prebiotic soda. Talking Rain drinks are enriched with vitamins and antioxidants and come in a delicious array of bold flavors. Talking Rain believes in sharing its success to support healthy communities, personal wellbeing, and greater inclusivity. We live life in full flavor and believe the world should, too.

