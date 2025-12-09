HSX Exchange Unveils Multi-Tier Smart Order Routing System

New York, NY, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSX Exchange has unveiled its Multi-Tier Smart Order Routing (SOR) System, a major advancement in execution technology aimed at improving cross-venue liquidity access, reducing market fragmentation, and supporting institutional-grade performance across global trading environments.





The new routing system is built on a layered architecture that dynamically evaluates liquidity depth, latency profiles, and order-book conditions before directing orders to the most efficient execution venue. The framework integrates multiple liquidity pathways into a unified routing layer, enabling traders to achieve better price discovery and more consistent execution outcomes across varying market conditions.

“Smart order routing plays a crucial role in modern digital markets, where liquidity is distributed across multiple venues and execution quality depends on intelligent infrastructure,” said Marcus Ellwood, Head of Global Connectivity Strategy at HSX Exchange. “Our multi-tier design allows the system to adapt in real time to liquidity shifts and regional market dynamics, providing institutional users with a more efficient and predictable execution experience.”

Key features of the Multi-Tier SOR System include:



Latency-optimized routing paths designed for time-sensitive order flows

Cross-market liquidity aggregation to minimize slippage and improve pricing outcomes

Adaptive routing intelligence driven by real-time liquidity and market-state evaluation

Compliance-aware routing filters aligned with regional regulatory standards

Enhanced failover and continuity mechanisms for high-volatility conditions



The introduction of the system reflects HSX Exchange’s broader strategy to strengthen global connectivity infrastructure and support the long-term evolution of institutional digital asset trading. Additional enhancements within the execution and connectivity framework are planned for future phases as the platform expands across new liquidity venues and geographic regions.



About HSX Exchange

HSX Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform specializing in secure, compliant, and high-performance financial infrastructure. With a multi-layer security framework, advanced execution technologies, and expanding cross-market connectivity, HSX Exchange provides institutional and retail participants with transparent, reliable, and scalable trading solutions. The platform is committed to building a resilient digital asset ecosystem supported by continuous innovation and regulatory alignment.

