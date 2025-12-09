Radius Works Plumbing Announces Relocation to New Milwaukee, WI Headquarters

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin - December 09, 2025 - -

Radius Works Plumbing, a trusted full-service plumbing company serving Milwaukee and surrounding communities, is pleased to announce the relocation of its headquarters and operation center to a new address: 2907 S Delaware Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207 in Bay View. This move marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and demonstrates its ongoing commitment to delivering prompt, high-quality plumbing services to its expanding customer base.

Since its founding, Radius Works has built a reputation for combining technical expertise with customer-first service. The company provides a broad spectrum of plumbing services including residential plumbing, commercial plumbing, full kitchen and bathroom remodels, plumbing for bars/restaurants and commercial kitchens, plumbing contracting, and general contractor partnerships. Radius Works emphasizes transparency, clear communication, and honest options for clients—"we don't believe in rushing jobs or talking over your head," as stated on the company's website.

Radius Works currently serves a wide range of communities in and around Milwaukee, including Bay View, Brookfield, Cudahy, Cedarburg, Elm Grove, Fox Point, Franklin, Mequon, Menomonee Falls, Oak Creek, Riverwest, St. Francis, Shorewood, Third Ward, Whitefish Bay, Wauwatosa, Walker's Point, and more. The new location will allow Radius Works to better centralize operations and respond more efficiently to calls across its service area.

"We are thrilled to make this move to 2907 S. Delaware Avenue," said owner Anthony Schaeve. "Our plumbers at Radius Work live across the Milwaukee community, but we are excited to call Bay View 'home'. The new location and set-up will give us greater capacity to serve our clients across Milwaukee and the surrounding suburbs more swiftly. As demand grows, having a dedicated, modern space allows us to scale while maintaining the responsiveness and quality work our customers expect."

In addition to improved logistics and operational capacity, the relocation signals Radius Works' continued investment in its workforce and tools. The team expects to expand staff, maintain an enhanced inventory of parts and equipment, and support faster response times to plumbing emergencies and scheduled maintenance. Schaeve notes, "Part of our mission has always been to build trust—not just by fixing leaks, but by being dependable, transparent, and professional on every job. This move helps us better deliver on that promise."

The new Bay View headquarters also provides space for expanded training and development initiatives, allowing employees to stay current with evolving industry standards, code requirements, and modern installation techniques. Radius Works plans to host ongoing internal workshops so technicians can continue refining their skills while learning about new plumbing technologies and eco-efficient products on the market. The move also gives the company room to streamline administrative operations and improve scheduling systems, helping ensure customers receive faster turnaround times and accurate appointment windows. As Radius Works prepares for the next chapter of growth, leadership remains focused on strengthening community relationships and delivering reliable plumbing solutions customers can count on year-round.

