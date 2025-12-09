Point Announces $2.5 Billion in Home Equity Investments from Funds Managed by Blue Owl

Palo Alto, California, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point, the leading home equity investment platform making homeownership more valuable and accessible, today announced a $2.5 billion capital commitment from funds managed by Blue Owl Capital, a leading global alternative asset manager. The new capital will expand Point’s ability to help thousands of homeowners unlock the wealth in their homes without taking on additional debt, while offering institutional investors access to a rapidly growing and resilient asset class.

This commitment comes during a milestone year for the company. Point has now funded more than $2 billion in Home Equity Investments and supported over 20,000 homeowners nationwide, milestones that reflect accelerating adoption of HEIs and Point’s continued leadership in making homeownership more valuable and accessible. In addition, Point’s 2025 performance is on track to exceed its 2024 results by more than 3x, underscoring the strength of its platform.

“We’ve demonstrated our ability to deliver consistent, high-performing capital markets initiatives that align with our partners’ goals,” said Eddie Lim, co-founder and CEO of Point. “This new commitment from Blue Owl’s funds reflects deep confidence in our platform and our mission. Together, we’re proving that Home Equity Investments can perform at scale, creating long-term value for both homeowners and investors while redefining how homeownership creates wealth.”

This new commitment from Blue Owl’s funds enables Point to expand its Home Equity Investment capacity nationwide. The additional capital will help meet surging demand from homeowners for flexible home equity financing options amid elevated interest rates, while offering investors access to a resilient, data-driven asset class tied to U.S. residential real estate.

“The Blue Owl Alternative Credit team and Point have a longstanding relationship dating back to 2018. The transaction reflects our confidence in Point's platform and dedication to the partnership," said Ivan Zinn, Head of Alternative Credit at Blue Owl. "This marks our largest commitment with Point to date, which speaks to the strength of their performance and the growing demand for home equity investments. We look forward to supporting Point as they expand their presence and continue to shape the future of the asset class.”

This announcement arrives as Point continues to lead the maturation of the home equity investment space. Last month, Point and funds managed by Blue Owl Capital closed an oversubscribed $390 million rated securitization, its sixth securitization, marking the largest bond issuance to date in the HEI category. That milestone underscores the growing institutional interest in this asset class and highlights Point’s ability to efficiently mobilize capital while delivering scalable outcomes for both homeowners and investors.

“This has been an extraordinary year for Point,” Lim added. “Crossing $2 billion in funded HEIs, supporting more than 20,000 homeowners, and being on track to grow well over 3x year-over-year are milestones that once felt aspirational. They’re now our reality, and this partnership with Blue Owl positions us to scale even faster while continuing to deliver exceptional outcomes for the families we serve.”

About Point

Point is the leading home equity platform making homeownership more valuable and accessible. Point’s flagship product, the Home Equity Investment (HEI), empowers homeowners to unlock their equity to eliminate debt, get through periods of financial hardship, and diversify their wealth – without adding to their monthly expenses. Point has worked with more than 20,000 homeowners, unlocking more than $2 billion in home equity. Point’s HEI enables investors to access a previously untapped asset class – owner-occupied residential real estate. Founded in 2015 by Eddie Lim, Eoin Matthews, and Alex Rampell, Point is backed by top investors, including Westcap, Andreessen Horowitz, Ribbit Capital, Greylock Partners, Bloomberg Beta, Blue Owl Capital, Alpaca VC, and Prudential. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please visit www.point.com

About Blue Owl

Blue Owl (NYSE: OWL) is a leading asset manager that is redefining alternatives®. With over $295 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, we invest across three multi-strategy platforms: Credit, Real Assets and GP Strategic Capital. Anchored by a strong permanent capital base, we provide businesses with private capital solutions to drive long-term growth and offer institutional investors, individual investors, and insurance companies differentiated alternative investment opportunities that aim to deliver strong performance, risk-adjusted returns, and capital preservation.

Together with over 1,365 experienced professionals globally, Blue Owl brings the vision and discipline to create the exceptional. To learn more, visit www.blueowl.com.





