Prizeout Brings Credit Union Leaders Together to Shape the Future of Member Rewards

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last month, Prizeout gathered more than 15 credit union executives in Chicago for a collaborative co-creation summit focused on reimagining what modern, member-first credit card rewards should look like. The event underscored Prizeout’s commitment to building its CashBack+ platform directly alongside the credit unions it serves, listening first and innovating based on real member and credit union needs.

Throughout the day, credit union leaders openly shared their experiences, challenges, and aspirations for better serving their members. The discussions highlighted a unified belief that rewards should do more than incentivize spending - they should foster connection, support financial wellness, and reflect the diverse realities of everyday life.

“Our partners know their members better than anyone,” said David Metz, Founder and CEO at Prizeout. “The ideas exchanged in Chicago will directly influence where we take CashBack+ next. Co-creation is how we ensure our solutions truly serve credit union communities.”

Key Themes From the Summi t

Personalization starts at the core: Leaders agreed that rewards must reflect individual member behaviors, preferences, and financial patterns. One-size-fits-all programs are no longer enough. Simplicity and clarity drive usage: Easy-to-understand structures, intuitive earning paths, and frictionless experiences were consistently highlighted as essential for deepening engagement and interest. Emotional connection strengthens loyalty: Credit unions emphasized the importance of small but meaningful moments (recognition, celebration, and appreciation), that go beyond transactional interactions. Rewards should support everyday financial wellness: Leaders shared a growing desire for programs that help reinforce positive financial habits and provide practical, everyday value for members. Engagement is evolving beyond traditional spend: Modern engagement mechanics like ongoing incentives, streaks, boosts, and progress indicators (similar to social media), were seen as ways to encourage consistent card usage and build long-term relationships.



The findings from the summit are already guiding CashBack+ innovation, from how features are prioritized to how member experiences are designed. Prizeout is integrating these insights directly into its roadmap to build rewards solutions that truly reflect credit union values and member needs.

“Our innovation philosophy starts with our partners,” added Metz. “When we build collaboratively, we build better. This summit reaffirmed that the future of rewards is rooted in empathy, simplicity, and genuine member impact.”

