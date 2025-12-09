Exit Life Ready Launches: A New App Transforming the Way Canadians approach End of Life Planning and access to critical documents

Exit Life Ready is a legacy planning app, which is intended to help Canadians deal with not only end of life affairs but also in managing their legal and medical documents anywhere in the world. Access to critical information when you need it the most

 E.X.I.T.

SUDBURY, Ontario, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exit Life Ready is a mobile app that lets you organize your end of life plan, prepare for emergencies, store legal documents and above all honor your legacy. The app was created by Canadians for Canadians, the app ensures users can secure their important documents while maintaining control over how their legacy is remembered.

“Our mission is to offer Canadians a peace of mind in form of a digital vault to handle not only their final affairs but to act as a digital toolbox when it comes to wills, medical directives and power of attorney no matter where they are in the world.” said Joy Wirta, CEO. “By combining a digital vault for secure record keeping, legacy planning features and advance care planning, we hope to give users the ability to leave the legacy they want while giving their digital executors the power to access legal and medical documents wherever they are.”

Key Features of Exit Life Ready a legacy planning app:

  • Digital Vault – Secure storage of wills, power of attorney, and medical directives that can be accessed digitally.
  • End of Life Plan – Ideal life checklist
  • Legacy Planning Features – including legacy video, legacy recipes and more.
  • Advance care planning, including a personalized death plan
  • Medication List Management - streamlined medication tracking tool to track prescribed and over the counter medications in one secure location.
  • Your Care Team - users can add and view health professionals involved in their care,ensuring accurate communication across your healthcare network.
  • Secure, reliable and easily shareable with your digital executor

Whether you are working with a death doula, an estate planner, a financial advisor, or using a caregiver app, Exit Life Ready gives you full control over your legacy. By reducing uncertainty for family and friends, the app helps save time, money, and most importantly provides comfort and peace of mind.

Exit Life Ready is now available on both iOS and Android. Download today to start planning your future, your way, and keep your legal and medical documents safe and accessible.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4c9b3a0-9cb1-4dd5-b97c-91135722d4cb

 

            




    

        

            
                Exit Life Ready - Legacy Planning App

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
