Aramis Group - Implementation of a share buyback program intended to cover the performance share allocation plan

Arcueil, December 9, 2025

Implementation of a share buyback program

intended to cover the performance share allocation plan

Aramis Group announces today, in accordance with the 21st and 33rd resolutions of the General Meeting of February 4, 2025, the implementation of a share buyback program.

Aramis Group intends to allocate the repurchased shares to cover the performance share allocation plans for the Group's key managers and employees, as part of the value-sharing strategy defined during its IPO in 2021.

A mandate has been entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux, an investment services provider, to purchase shares of Aramis Group SA (FR0014003U94) starting from December 10, 2025, for a period of 9 months1, with a maximum volume of 550,000 shares, corresponding to 0.66% of the capital.

The description of the share buyback program is detailed in the Universal Registration Document of Aramis Group.

Information regarding transactions on Aramis Group shares under the share buyback program will be published on the Group's website www.aramis.group.

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group acts each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With full-year revenues of more than €2.3 billion, Aramis Group has sold more than 119,000 vehicles B2C this year and welcomes more than 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,500 people and has nine industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).



1 The 9-month period corresponds to the period running from December 10, 2025, to September 30, 2026, provided that no revocation occurs during this period

