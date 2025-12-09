PGT Trucking Expands Geographic Reach through Latest Acquisition in Kansas

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PGT Trucking, Inc., an asset-based carrier offering flatbed, dedicated, international, project cargo and specialized shipping solutions, announces the asset acquisition of Debrick Truck Line Co. in Paola, KS. Now operating as a PGT company terminal location, PGT Paola expands the company’s geographic reach across the Midwest, building on the strong foundation of Debrick’s success in the Kansas City area.

Debrick Truck Line was founded in 1958 by Arnold and Lorene Debrick. The company began as a local water hauler before growing its business across the U.S. to include flatbed, van and over-dimensional services.

“PGT Trucking and Debrick Truck Line share similar history and values,” stated Kevin Debrick, PGT Trucking Paola Terminal Manager. “We are a close-knit organization, and it is important for us to work with a partner who understands our emphasis on family, loyalty, and safety.”





PGT Paola builds upon the extensive network of PGT Trucking, now with 35 terminal locations across the U.S. and Mexico. This strategic move strengthens PGT’s presence in the Midwest.

“PGT Trucking is proud to work with the Debrick family,” stated Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking President. “Through PGT Paola, we are prepared to offer safe and reliable transportation solutions throughout North America, supporting our customers, drivers and local community.”

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc. is an asset-based carrier offering flatbed, dedicated, international, project cargo and specialized shipping solutions across North America. PGT is recognized as a 2023-2025 Best Fleets to Driver For® and TCA Elite Fleet certified. At PGT, “Safety is Everyone’s Job – All the Time.” www.pgttrucking.com

Contact: Caitlin Svetahor, PGT Trucking

Phone: 724.987.1750 Email: csvetahor@pgttrucking.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/676a0688-ab92-4f02-a212-363477d4b285