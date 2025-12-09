Protecto Launches SaaS Platform to Help AI Agent Builders Secure Data and Win Enterprise Contracts

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protecto, the leader in enterprise AI privacy, today launched Protecto Vault, a SaaS platform designed specifically for AI agent builders. Featuring a frictionless pay-as-you-go model, Vault removes the primary barrier to AI adoption: enterprise refusal to share sensitive data due to security, PII exposure, and HIPAA compliance risks.

For AI builders, friction isn’t technology; it is trust. Enterprises hesitate to connect agents to the unstructured data that makes them useful, such as emails, clinical notes, and financial documents. Protecto Vault solves this by providing an API-first security layer that sits between enterprise data and the AI agent.

“Enterprises want the power of agents, but they need safety first,” said Amar Kanagaraj, Founder and CEO of Protecto. “We built the SaaS version of Vault because we saw builders losing access to the data that drives real value. Vault turns security from a deal-breaker into a competitive advantage.”

Key Features of Protecto Vault SaaS:

DeepSight AI-Native Detection: Identifies PII, PHI, and pricing risks inside unstructured text, even handling typos and slang.

Seamlessly integrates with ecosystems like n8n, LangGraph, Zapier, and MCP servers. Startup-Friendly Pricing: Now available with a low-cost, pay-as-you-go model.





“Privacy, security, and compliance are the biggest blockers preventing startups from accessing customer data. Protecto’s SaaS offering brings an enterprise-grade trust platform into the hands of builders, allowing startups like ours to overcome these hurdles and accelerate the AI agent economy,” said Venkat Kam, CEO and Founder of Revinci AI.

About Protecto

Protecto is a trusted enterprise platform for AI privacy, security, and context governance, used by Fortune 100 companies and major financial institutions. Protecto enables organizations to safely activate their enterprise data for the agent economy while meeting strict privacy, compliance, and data sovereignty requirements.