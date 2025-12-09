GLOBAL HUMANE SOCIETY PRESENTS ANANT AMBANI WITH GLOBAL HUMANITARIAN AWARD FOR LEADERSHIP IN WILDLIFE CONSERVATION

Washington, D.C., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Humane Society, the international brand of American Humane Society, the oldest national humane organization in the United States and the largest certifier of animal welfare, presented Mr. Anant Ambani, founder of the wildlife conservation center Vantara, with the Global Humanitarian Award for Animal Welfare. Mr Ambani is the youngest ever and the first Asian to receive this prestigious recognition. The award was conferred on him at an international event that brought together leaders committed to wildlife protection and animal welfare.

Widely regarded as one of the foremost global recognitions in the field of animal welfare and conservation, the award acknowledges Mr. Ambani’s leadership in evidence-based welfare programs, science-led conservation initiatives and sustained efforts to protect vulnerable species worldwide. The award is reserved for individuals whose lifelong commitment has created transformative, global impact for both animals and people.

Global Humane Society selected Mr. Ambani for his visionary leadership in establishing Vantara, a conservation center that has redefined what is possible in large-scale rescue, rehabilitation and species preservation. His compassion, passion and unwavering dedication to animal welfare place him alongside a distinguished lineage of past recipients, and his work is shaping the future of conservation not only in India but across the world.

Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of Global Humane Society said, “Vantara receiving the Global Humane Certified™ distinction reflected not only excellence in care, but a profound dedication to giving every animal dignity, healing and hope. And there is no greater champion of that vision than Mr. Anant Ambani, whose leadership has set a new global standard for compassion in action.”

“Vantara represents one of the most extraordinary commitments to animal welfare anywhere in the world… it is more than a rescue center, it is a sanctuary of healing. The ambition, scale, and heart behind Vantara have set a new benchmark for what modern animal welfare can look like,” she added.

Anant Ambani, Founder of Vantara said, “I thank Global Humane Society for this honor. For me, it reaffirms a timeless principle, sarva bhuta hita, the wellbeing of all beings. “Animals teach us balance, humility and trust. Through Vantara, our purpose is to give every life dignity, care and hope, guided by the spirit of seva. Conservation is not for tomorrow; it is a shared dharma we must uphold today.”



Over the years, the Global Humanitarian Award has been bestowed upon only a select few – visionaries whose hearts, leadership and determination helped reshape the landscape of animal welfare and conservation. Past honorees have included Hollywood legends such as Shirley MacLaine, John Wayne and Betty White, as well as prominent political leaders and global champions for animals whose influence has transcended borders.

Founded in 1877, American Humane Society has been dedicated to animal welfare for nearly 150 years and has been at the forefront of virtually every major advance in the humane movement. Since her appointment as President and CEO in 2010, Dr. Robin Ganzert has spearheaded unprecedented growth and transformational change at the historic nonprofit, directly impacting the lives of billions of animals around the world through innovative, life-changing and life-saving programs that set a high standard in animal welfare and protection.



The Global Humane Certified™ programs are some of the most rigorous, meaningful certifications in animal welfare anywhere in the world. To become Global Humane Certified™, Vantara completed a comprehensive and independent audit conducted by world-leading experts in animal welfare, behavioral science, veterinary medicine, zoology and ethics. The process examines a broad range of animal welfare indicators, from nutrition, water access, safety, enrichment, and staff training to species-specific needs, lighting, environmental quality, medical care and opportunities for natural behaviour.

What makes Vantara unique is that it integrates ex situ care (support provided outside an animal’s natural habitat) with in situ protection (efforts carried out within native ecosystems), creating a long-term, science-led pathway for wildlife conservation. Its work focuses on safeguarding threatened species, restoring declining populations and advancing science-based programmes that support the reintroduction of endangered and even extinct-in-the-wild animals to their natural environments. Through research, restoration initiatives and collaborative conservation partnerships, Vantara aims to contribute to global biodiversity and help secure the survival of species for generations to come.

The event drew participation from leading voices in global wildlife conservation, including Dr. Jon Paul Rodríguez, former Chair of the IUCN Species Survival Commission; Matt James, Chief Animal Officer at Colossal Biosciences; William Street, President and CEO of Zoo Knoxville; Thomas Schmid, President and CEO of the Columbus Zoo; Dr. Michael Adkesson, President and CEO of Brookfield Zoo Chicago; and Dr. Kathleen Dudzinski, Founder and Director of the Dolphin Communication Project. Also in attendance were several noted Indian conservation experts, among them Dr. Neelam Khaire, Dr. V.B. Prakash and Dr. K.K. Sarma, whose work has played an important role in advancing wildlife research and conservation in India.

About Global Humane Society:

Global Humane Society is the international brand of American Humane Society, which is the United States' first national humane organization and the world's largest certifier of animal welfare, helping to verify the humane treatment of more than one billion animals across the globe each year. American Humane Society has been at the forefront of virtually every major advancement in the humane movement to rescue, care for and protect animals.

