One More Child’s Parker Barnes Appointed to Board of the North Carolina Coalition Against Human Trafficking

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Carolina Coalition Against Human Trafficking (NCCAHT) announced recently the appointment of Parker Barnes to its board of directors. Barnes serves as the North Carolina Anti-Trafficking Team Supervisor at One More Child and brings extensive frontline experience in combating human trafficking and supporting survivors to her new board role.

NCCAHT works to unite organizations, law enforcement, service providers and community members across the state in the fight against human trafficking. The coalition focuses on prevention, victim identification and support, prosecution of traffickers and public awareness.

“We are delighted to have Parker join the North Carolina Coalition Against Human Trafficking board,” said Board Chair Pam Strickland. “Her passion for assisting vulnerable people and her experience in providing direct services to survivors of human trafficking will make her a valuable asset to the coalition.”

Barnes brings practical expertise to the board of directors, informed by her experience working closely with trafficking survivors. At One More Child, Barnes supervises teams that provide critical support to teens and young adults who have been exploited through commercial sex trafficking. The Anti-Trafficking Mobile Teams offer counseling, mentorship and resources to help survivors heal and recover.

“It’s been a joy to learn from anti-trafficking leaders in North Carolina through the coalition for the past year and a half,” said Barnes. “I look forward to collaborating with fellow board members and coalition partners to serve survivors in our area.”

“We are honored and excited to have Parker Barnes appointed to such an impactful organization dedicated to fighting traffickers and helping survivors in the state of North Carolina,” said Jamie Zeigler, executive director of anti-trafficking at One More Child. “Parker’s commitment to collaboration, along with her years of experience providing direct services to survivors, will undoubtedly assist the coalition in their efforts.”

About One More Child:

One More Child operates in 29 states and 19 countries around the world, meeting the needs of foster children, hungry children, single moms, struggling families, and sex-trafficked children and teens. In 2024, One More Child provided direct services to 271,193 children and individuals while impacting an additional 100,692 individuals through advocacy, trainings, awareness and volunteering. One More Child provided more than 18.5 million meals nationally and globally. For more information visit www.onemorechild.org.

