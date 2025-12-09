Kanopy Announces Its Most-Watched Films, Documentaries, Kids Titles, TV Series, & World Cinema of 2025

CLEVELAND, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kanopy , the leading ad-free, subscription-free streaming platform available through public libraries and academic institutions, today announced its Most-Watched Entertainment of 2025, showcasing the extraordinary breadth of films and series that library patrons embraced over the past year. Spanning prestige dramas, global arthouse standouts, acclaimed documentaries, standout kids programming, and fan-favorite TV series, the 2025 lists highlight Kanopy’s commitment to helping millions of viewers Stream Smarter™.

“Kanopy’s 2025 top-streamed titles truly reflect the diversity of our audience’s tastes,” said Jason Tyrrell, Executive Vice President of Content at OverDrive. “From acclaimed new releases to rediscovered classics and standout international television and cinema, this year’s lists demonstrate how Kanopy connects viewers with meaningful stories from around the world—without ads and always available with a library card.”

“We are always fascinated by how our exclusive data, collected anonymously from U.S. public library cardholders, provides insights into the choices Americans are making from our vast catalog. In November, people watched more on Kanopy across our partnered public library systems than ever before. The strength of our programming, as evidenced by these lists, continues to appeal to larger and larger audiences searching for quality with the time they spend streaming,” Tyrrell added.

Across all categories, Kanopy saw strong engagement with both new breakouts and enduring favorites, including celebrated dramas, popular thrillers, entertaining comedies and series, and a wide range of family-friendly and educational programming.

2025 Most-Watched Films (Narrative Features)

Anora (2024) Longlegs (2024) The Return (2024) Lee (2023) Annihilation of Fish (1999) Punch-Drunk Love (2002) Across the River and Into the Trees (2022) Spotlight (2015) Oh, Canada (2024) Possession (1981)

2025 Most-Watched Documentaries

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat (2024) Joan Baez: I Am Noise (2023) Horatio’s Drive: America’s First Round Trip (2003) Thank You Very Much (2023) Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story (2024) Every Little Thing (2024) The Hermit of Treig (2022) Mad About the Boy: The Noël Coward Story (2023) My Name Is Alfred Hitchcock (2022) Lynch/Oz (2022)

2025 Most-Watched Kids’ Programs

Masha and the Bear (2009) Shaun the Sheep (2007) Go Astro Boy Go! (2019) Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City (2021) Dog Loves Books (2020) The Epic Adventures of Morph (2020) Masha’s Spooky Stories (2014) Antiks (2022) Fizzy and Suds (2021) T-Rex Ranch (2019)

2025 Most-Watched TV Series

Blackshore (2024) Pride and Prejudice (1995) Miss Marple (1984) The Last Enemy (2008) Death in Paradise (2011) The Jetty (2024) Kingdom (2007) The Killing (2007) Beyond Paradise (2023) Father Brown (2013)

2025 Most-Watched World Cinema Feature Films

The Count of Monte Cristo (2024) Perfect Days (2023) The Taste of Things (2023) Bonjour Tristesse (2024) Anatomy of a Fall (2023) The Beast (2023) The Worst Person in the World (2021) Parasite (2019) All We Imagine as Light (2024) Madeleine Collins (2021)

About Kanopy

Kanopy is the leading video streaming service that allows everyone to Stream Smarter with access to thousands of films for free, thanks to the generous support of public libraries or universities. Kanopy has 30,000+ films in its catalog. Partnering with filmmakers, film and video distributors, Kanopy offers access to a wide range of engaging narratives, insightful documentaries, and riveting television and instructional content. Suppliers include BBC, The Criterion Collection, NEON, Samuel Goldwyn Films, HISTORY, A&E, The Great Courses, Kino Lorber, A24, and IFC Films. Kanopy’s ad-free platform is available via browser and on iOS, Android, and all major streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Samsung Smart TV. OverDrive’s acquisition of Kanopy in 2021 brought together the largest catalog of premium eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video content for thousands of public libraries, colleges, and universities. www.kanopy.com Roku, Apple TV, Android, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, iOS, and Android. www.kanopy.com

A graphic about “How to get Kanopy” can be found here: HOW TO GET KANOPY Graphic .

About OverDrive

OverDrive is a mission-based company that supports libraries and schools. Named a Certified B Corp in 2017, OverDrive serves more than 87,000 libraries and schools in 115 countries with the industry’s largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, video and other content. Award-winning apps and services include the Libby library reading app, the Sora student reading app, the Kanopy video streaming app, and TeachingBooks. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA. www.overdrive.com

