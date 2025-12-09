Uğur Akkuş Completes Landmark Acquisition of Andy Warhol’s “Muhammad Ali” at Miami Art Basel 2025

MIAMI, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A&S Investment Holding Chairman Uğur Akkuş has completed one of the most significant transactions of this year’s Miami Art Basel with the purchase of Andy Warhol’s 1977 “Muhammad Ali” portrait for USD 18 million. The acquisition was recorded as the highest-priced sale of the fair and is regarded as a defining moment for Turkish participation in the global art investment market.





The transaction underscores the growing role of Turkish private capital in the acquisition of premium cultural assets, a segment increasingly viewed as a resilient and strategically valuable component of diversified investment portfolios. Warhol’s upper-tier works continue to demonstrate strong long-term performance, international liquidity and enduring demand among institutional and private collectors. Akkuş noted that the acquisition aligns with his broader investment approach, which includes the integration of globally recognized cultural assets capable of maintaining value across market cycles.

Market commentators observe that this purchase advances Turkey’s visibility in the international art economy at a time when cross-border investments in alternative asset classes are expanding. The move also reflects heightened interest from emerging-market investors in acquiring high-profile cultural works traditionally held by Western and Middle Eastern buyers.





A&S Investment Holding continues to expand its activities across international markets, with strategic investments spanning real estate, finance, energy, construction, technology, media, retail and global trade. The group’s participation in major international events such as Art Basel reinforces its broader strategy of engaging with high-value global asset categories and strengthening its presence within international investment ecosystems.

For further information, A&S Investment Holding will provide updates through its corporate communications office.

Media Contact:

Company: A&S Investment Holding

Website: https://www.asinvestmentholding.com/

Email: info@asinvestmentholding.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by A&S Investment Holding. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.



Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f020f9e7-3bed-4a68-a0cb-ccc5763add56

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89583de0-c53f-400a-bbf3-52c303f0170f