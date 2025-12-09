NADP Report Shows Continued Decline in Dental Benefits Enrollment

DALLAS, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recently released 2025 Dental Benefits Report published annually by the National Association of Dental Plans, nearly 284 million Americans are covered by some form of dental benefit through employer-sponsored group plans or other group or individual plans, including public benefits. This represents 83% of the population and a decline of 2.3% from last year.

The decrease in enrollment affected both commercially insured and government funded plans, with enrollment in commercial dental plans down 2.0% compared to 2023. Enrollment in publicly funded benefits fell by 3.0% in 2024 compared to 2023.

“Given the strong connection between oral health and overall health, these findings are disappointing,” said NADP executive director Mike Adelberg. “It is well documented that individuals with dental benefits coverage are more likely to go to the dentist, take their children to the dentist, receive restorative care, and experience better overall health. We hope to reverse this decline by working with policy makers, employers and our dental care partners to continue to enhance the value of dental benefits and dental care.”

Breaking down sources of coverage in the population surveyed, 51% have employer-sponsored coverage; 28% are covered through Medicaid/CHIP; 8% are covered through Medicare; 1% are covered through other public assistance programs; 3% are covered through individual plans; and 13% have no dental coverage.

Public Programs

In the public benefit sector, the percentage of individuals covered by Medicare Advantage plans fell by 11.4% dropping to 22.6 million. However, Medicaid enrollment increased by 0.6% and CHIP enrollment rose by 1.5% to 7.3 million.

Commercial Benefits

While Dental Preferred Provider Organization (DPPO) plan enrollment decreased by 1.9% in 2024, DPPO products remain the dominant dental products in the commercial market with 89% of total enrollment in commercial dental plans, unchanged from last year.

About 49% of all commercial group dental benefits are employer sponsored and 51% are voluntary benefits, paid for by individuals.

Stand-alone dental plans remain the typical vehicle for delivering dental benefits; only about 1.2% of commercial dental benefits are integrated into medical policies.

Notably, nearly half of group dental benefits, 46%, are self-insured, up from 44% last year, reversing a declining trend since 2013.

The 2025 Dental Benefits Report: Enrollment, an annual survey conducted by the National Association of Dental Plans, provides a comprehensive analysis of the shifting dental benefits landscape and its implications for the industry. To access the full report, visit knowledge.nadp.org.

About NADP

NADP is the largest non-profit trade association focused exclusively on the dental benefits industry. NADP members provide dental HMO, dental PPO, dental indemnity, and dental savings plan products to more than 200 million Americans with dental benefits. NADP members include the entire spectrum of dental carriers: companies that provide both medical and dental coverage, companies that provide only dental coverage, major national, regional, and single state companies, as well as companies organized as non-profit plans.

CONTACT:

Michael Adelberg

NADP Executive Director

(972) 457-1554

madelberg@nadp.org