Sezzle Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

 | Source: Sezzle Sezzle

Minneapolis, MN, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) (Sezzle or Company) // Purpose-driven digital payment platform, Sezzle, today announced it will join the S&P SmallCap index, effective after market close on Friday, December 12, 2025. The S&P SmallCap 600 seeks to measure the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. 

“Our inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 highlights the progress Sezzle has made and sets the stage for our next phase of growth. It marks another step in strengthening the foundation we’re building on,” said Charlie Youakim, Sezzle Executive Chairman and CEO. 

Contact Information 

Lee Brading, CFA 
Investor Relations 
+651 240 6001 
investorrelations@sezzle.com  		  Erin Foran 
Media Enquiries  
+651 403 2184 
erin.foran@sezzle.com  		 

 

About Sezzle Inc. 
Sezzle is a forward-thinking fintech company committed to financially empowering the next generation. Through its purpose-driven payment platform, Sezzle enhances consumers' purchasing power by offering access to point-of-sale financing options and digital payment services—connecting millions of customers with its global network of merchants. Centered on transparency, inclusivity, and ease of use, Sezzle empowers consumers to manage spending responsibly, take charge of their finances, and achieve lasting financial independence. 

For more information visit sezzle.com

 

            








        

            

                

                    
