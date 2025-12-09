Moneris Becomes Official Commerce Solutions Partner of the Canadian Premier League

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) today announced a new national partnership with Moneris Solutions Corporation (‘Moneris’), a leading Canadian commerce solutions provider, as Official Commerce Solutions Partner of the Canadian Premier League (CPL).

The partnership connects Moneris to the Canadian soccer community from coast to coast and supports the League’s continued commitment to growing the game and strengthening its presence in communities across all eight CPL markets.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Moneris into the CPL family,” said Michael Beckerman, Chief Commercial Officer, Canadian Soccer Business. “Their commitment to Canadian communities aligns naturally with the CPL’s identity, and this partnership opens the door to new ways of engaging supporters across the nation. From fresh integrations to expanded fan touchpoints, we’re excited about the momentum this brings to the CPL and the opportunities it will create for our supporters moving forward.”

Moneris will activate with the League through a series of high-visibility integrations and fan-focused initiatives that begin this month. To celebrate the launch, the CPL and Moneris will run a national fan giveaway that will award select supporters with CPL prize packs, including a club jersey of their choice and/or a gift card for tickets and merchandise.

The partnership kicked off on Friday, December 5, with Moneris serving as the presenting sponsor of OneSoccer’s 2026 Live Draw Watchalong, one of the most anticipated moments of the CPL off-season. Moneris will also serve as the presenting partner of the annual CPL Fan Awards, reflecting its role at the heart of Canadian commerce by celebrating the passion and moments that bring communities together. Supporters will have the opportunity to vote on standout highlights from the 2025 season, including categories such as Goal of the Year and Save of the Year.

Beginning in 2026, the Moneris logo will proudly feature on the sleeve of every CPL club jersey, a powerful reflection of the shared commitment to driving the growth of Canadian soccer and commerce across all League markets. Moneris will also participate in the 2026 season’s marquee event, the CPL Final, with an on-site presence and supporter engagement opportunities.

“Soccer’s strong and growing popularity in Canada represents an incredible opportunity to unite communities and inspire progress,” said Mia Huntington, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Moneris. “This partnership reflects our commitment not only to powering Canadian commerce, but also to supporting the sport and the communities and businesses that thrive around it. As the game continues to capture the nation’s attention, we’re proud to stand alongside the Canadian Premier League during this exciting chapter for Canada.”

About Canadian Soccer Business

Canadian Soccer Business (CSB) represents a suite of top-tier national assets that are central to the sport of soccer in Canada. This includes representation for all corporate partnerships and media rights (broadcast and distribution) related to Canada Soccer’s core assets including the Men’s and Women’s National Team and the TELUS Canadian Championship, along with all rights associated with the Canadian Premier League (CPL) and League1 Canada.

About Canadian Premier League

The Canadian Premier League (CPL), Canada’s Tier 1 domestic men’s soccer league, is committed to its mission of providing opportunities for Canadian players to showcase their abilities on home soil and to gain prominence on the global soccer scene. A link between the amateur and professional games in the country, the CPL develops homegrown talent in support of the growth of Canadian soccer domestically and internationally. The CPL is proud to bring high-quality, professional soccer to communities from coast to coast, partnering with strong ownership groups, world-class corporate partners and passionate supporters to build a league Canadians can proudly support on and off the field. The CPL, which will contest its eighth season in 2026, plays in Concacaf and FIFA sanctioned competitions. For more updates and information, please visit CanPL.ca

About Moneris

Moneris is a leader in Canadian commerce. Processing one in three transactions across the country, we serve businesses of every size and industry. A trusted partner to businesses, Moneris offers innovative solutions for mobile, online and in-store commerce, as well as data-driven insights, value-added services and on-site support. Through these solutions, Moneris is powering commerce in Canada to help transform the way businesses grow and operate. For more information, please visit moneris.com and follow @moneris.

