New Nonfiction From Celebrated Author Delves into the Lives of Modern-Day Cannibals, Their Genetic Roots, and Social Acceptance in History

Charleston, SC, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing and author David Eduardo excitedly announce the release of the latter's new book, a satirical historical fiction that offers readers a look into the taboo: cannibalism.

Eduardo’s short fiction Alabama Cannibals aggregates everything and anything a mind can think of in the best way. From ninth-grade dropout Shasta’s consumption of pop culture until her parents’ untimely deaths to Coach Counter’s extra-curricular activities, no holds are barred in this raucous tell-all fiction.

“Alabama Cannibals is a brief history lesson and a cursory examination into the private lives of a handful of contemporary practitioners of the lifestyle, as they prefer to be known as,” informed the author. “To label cannibalism a disease, affliction, or disability would be insensitive to those that walk among us leading otherwise normal, contributing lives.”

Listeners of the Paul Finebaum show won’t be able to put this book down. Its entertaining tone and colorful cast of characters make this novel a must-read for anyone who enjoys a bite of the insane.

About the Author:

The author has lived in Florida, Texas, and currently Georgia for more than forty-five of his forty-nine years and is beginning to develop certain special feelings for the South. He rarely shaves his face and always tries to read one hundred books every year and was in a shady situationship when he wrote this novella. His written rants have somehow appeared in respected periodicals like Flagpole Magazine, Athens Banner Herald, and Relix. Alabama Cannibals, is a testament to the author’s love of local AM sports talk radio and the seedy underbelly of, well, everything. You can often find him eating cheeseburgers and drinking cheap beer at the bars he loves in Savannah and Athens, Georgia.

