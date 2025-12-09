The Power Beauty Collab partners with Life Essential Refillery

New York, NY, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Power Beauty Collab continues to grow with an additional pop-in partnership starting December 1, 2025 with Life Essentials Refillery, known for helping people live a more sustainable lifestyle by offering organic foods, bulk herbs, refillable home goods and eco-friendly essentials – now including clean beauty.

The Power Beauty Collab consists of over 65 indie beauty & wellness brands led by MASAMI haircare since 2022, when the first 3-month pop-up in Stonestown Galleria in San Francisco launched. The PBC pivoted their partnership model in 2024 from their own pop-ups to pop-ins, curated shelves of 8-15 clean beauty brands with like-minded retail partners. This model works well to help both the retailers (also small businesses) by giving them new, relevant products to share with their customers and also for the brands who are looking to gain exposure, retail presence and new customers. The PBC and all of the participating brands promote the pop-ins via social media, events, emails, influencers and more.

Sheila Haque from Life Essentials thought the PBC partnership was a no-brainer. “I am committed to offering my community products that are effective, sustainable and safe. So the Power Beauty Collab is a great way to share new, small brands that match our ethos with our customers.”

“After a successful on-going partnership with Verde Market, another refillable retailer in Miami, we knew that Life Essentials Refillery was the right partner for us. We’ve curated a selection of brands that offer sustainable or refillable packaging. And of course, all of the PBC brands are clean, high performing and give back to the community ,” says Lynn Power, founder of the Power Beauty Collab.

Brands participating in the Life Essentials Refillery pop-in include Bashi, Clean Beauty by AnaK, Greentanica, Isle de Nature, MASAMI, Neeshi, Oyu Botanica, Pivotal Moments, Seis Cosmetics and Viking Beauty Secrets.

To kick off the partnership, all PBC brands at Life Essentials Refillery will be 20% off for December.

The Life Essentials Refillery PBC partnership follows other successful on-going pop-ins across the US:

Remedies Herb Shop in Brooklyn, NY

Palm Springs Vitamin Infusions

Petal + Hive in Saratoga Springs Spa, NY

KLARA Beauty Lab in NYC

Collagen Bar NYC

ADAMO Day Spa in Scituate, MA

Verde Market in Miami

Luv + Co in McDonough, GA

Atlas Store in LA’s Century City & Valley Fair in Santa Clara, CA





For more information on the PBC pop-ins, contact Lynn Power, lynn@lovemasami.com, 917-209-0799.

For more information about Life Essentials Refillery, contact Sheila Haque at sheilah@lifeessentialsrefillery.com and follow them on Instagram @lifeessentialsrefillery and online, www.lifeessentialsrefillery.com

About the Power Beauty Collab:

The Power Beauty Collab is THE place to discover new indie beauty and wellness brands. Follow us on Instagram @powerbeautycollab or check out our brands online at https://www.powerbeautycollab.com





PBC at Life Essentials Refillery

4317 W. El Prado Blvd., Tampa, FL 33629

PBC at Verde Market

7304 SW 57 Ave, Miami, FL 33143

395 NE 59th St, Miami, FL 33137

2102 E Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306

PBC at KLARA Beauty Lab

50 E. 78th St., 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10075

PBC at Collagen Bar NYC

132 E. 22nd St., P1, New York, NY 10010

PBC at Petal + Hive

510 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

PBC at Remedies Herb Shop in Brooklyn

453 Court Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231

PBC at Palm Springs Vitamin Infusions

242 N Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs, CA 92262

PBC at Luv + Co

224 Jonesboro Rd., McDonough, GA 30253

PBC at ADAMO Day Spa

114 Front St, Scituate, MA 02066

PBC at Atlas

10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067

2855 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95050

About MASAMI



MASAMI is clean premium haircare with a Japanese ocean botanical for weightless hydration. MASAMI is salon quality, vegan, cruelty free and works for virtually every hair type & texture.







