Abdulrahman Alqarni Appointed as a Judge for 2025 Global Recognition Awards — After Becoming the First Person Worldwide to Win Four Major International Gold Awards in 2025, with the Support of the Saudi Crown Prince





Photo Courtesy of Abdulrahman Alqarni

Summary: Global Recognition Awards has appointed Abdulrahman Alqarni to its judging panel, recognizing his extensive expertise in public sector leadership, governance excellence, and his landmark achievement as the first individual worldwide to win four major international gold awards in 2025 with the Support of the Saudi Crown Prince HRH Mohammed Bin Salman.

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abdulrahman Alqarni, an Executive Advisor in Government Innovation, Leadership, Digital Transformation, and Saudi Vision 2030, has built a strong reputation through twelve years of executive leadership. His distinguished track record, including four global gold honors—the Stevie® International Award (Executive of the Year in Public Service), Globee® Awards (Leadership, Innovation & Global Impact), Global Recognition Awards™ (Global Excellence Award), and the Lifetime Achievement Award in Public Service—has positioned him for this key judging role. His experience spans strategic governance, operational enhancement, and measurable performance impact across multiple institutions.

His background includes developing and auditing institutional policy, advancing supervision standards, and creating systems that ensure accountability and high-quality services. His leadership has elevated national performance under Saudi Vision 2030, driving successful reforms that demonstrate analytical capability aligned with global benchmarks. His leadership has contributed to saving billions of Saudi Riyals in public expenditure while strengthening the Kingdom’s efforts in supporting the international community.

Expertise in Evaluation and Innovation

Alqarni’s ability to identify sustainable solutions and foster long-term institutional improvement reinforces his capacity to assess global achievements fairly. His collaboration with international organizations and leading government bodies enhances his role as a trusted evaluator.

Dedication to Fairness and Lasting Impact

He has implemented government reforms recognized for promoting transparency, accountability, and innovation. His recent international awards further highlight his commitment to measurable progress and enhance the credibility of the judging process.

“We are pleased to welcome Abdulrahman Alqarni to our judging panel. His background in public sector innovation, and his global recognitions, make him uniquely qualified for this role,” said Alex Sterling, spokesperson for Global Recognition Awards™.

About Global Recognition Awards

The Global Recognition Awards is an international program that celebrates exceptional organizations and individuals who achieve sustainable, high-impact results across industries.

LinkedIn: https://sa.linkedin.com/in/abdulrhman-mba-pmp-grcp-global-award-winning-executive-961901306

YouTube: https://youtu.be/drqV4cFtMkg?si=WsGQgpxAt35AI7LR

GRA link: https://globalrecognitionawards.org/winners/2025/abdulrhman-mesfer-alqarni-recognized-with-a-2025-global-recognition-award/

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Alex Sterling

Name of Company: Global Recognition Awards

Website: https://globalrecognitionawards.org/

Email Address: alex@globalrecognitionawards.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/86dcfe7a-ff47-4ea8-9df0-14aab9a79537