707 Cayman Holdings Limited to Hold Extraordinary General Meeting on December 19, 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 707 Cayman Holdings Limited (“707” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JEM) will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the “EGM”) at 5/F., AIA Financial Centre, 712 Prince Edward Road East, San Po Kong, Kowloon, Hong Kong at 10 a.m. (Hong Kong Time) on December 19, 2025 (which is 9 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on December 18, 2025).

Holders of the Company’s ordinary shares listed in the register of members of the Company at the close of business on December 8, 2025 (U.S. Eastern Time) are entitled to receive notice of, and vote at, the EGM or at any adjournment or postponement that may take place.

Copies of the Notice of the EGM, which sets forth the resolutions to be proposed and for which adoption and approval from shareholders is sought, the Proxy Statement and the Proxy Card are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

About 707 Cayman Holdings Limited

707 Cayman Holdings Limited is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability with a Hong Kong-based subsidiary that sells quality apparel products and provides supply chain management total solutions to our customers spanning from Western Europe, North America to the Middle East. Our customers include mid-size brand owners and apparel companies that have comprehensive operations with private labels that are sold worldwide.

