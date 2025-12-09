CTO Realty Growth Announces the Opening of New Fitness and Dining Concepts at Beaver Creek Crossings

WINTER PARK, Fla., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”), an owner and operator of high-quality open-air retail centers located primarily in higher-growth markets in the Southeast and Southwest regions, announced the grand openings of two new tenants at Beaver Creek Crossings in the Raleigh-Durham metro area: One Life Fitness (45,000 square feet) and Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar (6,600 square feet).

One Life Fitness, a health club operator with more than 60 locations in the eastern and southeastern U.S., recently opened its 45,000-square-foot facility, offering a comprehensive fitness experience featuring top-tier amenities including an indoor saltwater pool, cold plunge, Himalayan salt–lined saunas, state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, group fitness classes, a boxing studio, and a Kids Club. The location has successfully pre-sold memberships, positioning it for a strong opening. Learn more here.

Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar recently opened a 6,600-square-foot restaurant, debuting its award-winning cuisine and curated menu showcasing flavors from across India, adding a distinctive global dining option to Beaver Creek’s expanding culinary lineup. Learn more here.

Beaver Creek Crossings is a 322,000-square foot retail center on 51 acres in the growing Apex submarket of Raleigh, North Carolina, located 15 minutes south of Research Triangle Park – the largest research park in the United States. The property, anchored by Dick’s Sporting Goods, One Life Fitness, Ross Dress for Less, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, and Old Navy, is 99% occupied and includes four undeveloped outparcel pads for future development.

