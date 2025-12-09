Le Mans Ultimate Releases Version 1.2 Update, Introducing Paul Ricard Racing Circuit, Ginetta LMP3 Race Car, Alongside Physics Overhaul, Online Competition Refinement and Team Online Championships

MIRAMAR, Fla., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games” or “the Company”), a racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport series, is today releasing version 1.2 of Le Mans Ultimate. This final major update of 2025 delivers one of the most significant expansions to the title since launch, introducing new European Le Mans Series content, major physics and performance upgrades, substantial online racing improvements, and enhanced Online Championships and engineering functionality.

Version 1.2 continues the rollout of the officially licensed European Le Mans Series Season Pass, adding Circuit Paul Ricard (Le Castellet) - the famed French motorsport venue - alongside the Ginetta G61-LT-P3-EVO LMP3 sports racing car. Paul Ricard has a fast, technical layout and is characterised by its fast-flowing nature, while the LMP3 car from British manufacturer Ginetta, introduces a distinct handling profile with its 2025-spec aerodynamics. Both pieces of content are automatically available to Season Pass holders and RaceControl Pro+ subscribers, or available to purchase as an individual pack priced at £8.99/€9.99/$11.99.

This release also introduces extensive improvements to the simulation’s underlying physics. The RealRoad system responsible for surface temperature, rubber build-up, and evolving grip has been reworked to more accurately distribute rubber across the racing line and to differentiate grip levels between low and high-speed corners, alongside more realistic wet-weather behaviour. For vehicle physics improvements, wheel-rim heating expands the depth of the tyre model by allowing heat transfer between brakes, rims, and tyres as well as the surrounding atmosphere.

Texture streaming has been added to the game’s underlying engine - enabling higher visual fidelity on lower-to mid-range GPUs while improving frame-rate stability for all players. This technology also allows higher detail levels during driver-swap transitions in endurance events, and forms part of the work being undertaken that is required for a future expected console release.

With online racing at the core of the Le Mans Ultimate experience, Motorsport Games is introducing new systems designed to promote cleaner competition. A new Badge System tracks each player’s contact behaviour across their last ten races, assigning ratings such as “Good,” “Trusted,” or “Warning.” This metric exists alongside Safety Rank and provides players with immediate insight into the driving standards of those around them. Persistent poor conduct will trigger escalating automatic bans, including probation states for repeat offenders. These badges may also be used in online matchmaking, helping new players find safer beginner lobbies.

Complementing this system is LiveSteward, an automated rules engine that will analyse incidents and apply penalties to players. While initially limited to backend monitoring during testing a testing phase, LiveSteward will be honed by the development team to reduce chances of false positives. It is expected to expand over time to assess unsafe rejoins and more nuanced car-to-car contacts. Additionally, to further reinforce competitive integrity, Version 1.2 integrates Easy Anti-Cheat, widely used across the industry to prevent tampering and malicious behaviour. The system blocks unauthorised memory modification and prevents server access for clients without validation to make competition fairer and more transparent.

The update also introduces Team Online Championships, available only to RaceControl Pro and Pro+ subscribers and allows structured, multi-race team competitions within the game. These are expected to form the basis of the upcoming Le Mans Virtual qualifiers in early 2026. In addition, the long-awaited Engineer Mode is now live, enabling team members to manage pit strategies for their drivers.

Additional improvements include Japanese language availability, updated visual damage modelling, further tyre refinements for LMP2, LMP3, and LMGT3 classes and an in-game native telemetry recording tool, amongst other refinements.

“Version 1.2 reflects the ambition and momentum behind Le Mans Ultimate as we close out an incredible 2025,” commented Stephen Hood, CEO of Motorsport Games. “From new European Le Mans Series content and substantial physics improvements to major upgrades in online gameplay and performance, this update shows our commitment to growing and polishing the experience based on community feedback. While this is our final release of the year, development continues at full speed as we prepare new content, new features, and the next phase of Le Mans Ultimate in 2026.”

For more information on Le Mans Ultimate, visit www.lemansultimate.com

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, recently releasing Le Mans Ultimate Version 1.0 featuring new cars, updated 2025 content and additional improvements. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms. rFactor 2 also powers F1® Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is also an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned Le Mans Virtual Series. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

