PEL 83 – TotalEnergies to Enter as Operator

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V: SEI, OTCQB: SEUSF) (“Sintana” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following update regarding blocks 2813A and 2814B located in the heart of Namibia’s Orange Basin. The blocks are governed by Petroleum Exploration License 83 (“PEL 83”) which is currently operated by a subsidiary of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (“Galp”). Sintana maintains an indirect 49% interest in Custos Energy (Pty) Ltd. (“Custos”), which owns a 10% working interest in PEL 83 providing for an effective 4.9% interest in PEL 83. NAMCOR, the National Petroleum Company of Namibia, also maintains a 10% working interest.





With reference to Galp’s corporate website (at galp.com) and updates provided therein, it was announced today that TotalEnergies and Galp have entered into an agreement (the “Agreement”) that provides for TotalEnergies to take over operatorship of PEL 83 in addition to receiving a 40% participating interest in from Galp who currently own 80%.

The Agreement also includes a commitment to launch an exploration and appraisal campaign on PEL 83 that will include at least three wells over the next two years to continue de-risking the block and support definition of an initial development hub. The first potential well is under assessment for 2026.

As part of the transaction Galp and TotalEnergies also signed a funding agreement where 50% of all Galp’s investments for a first development in Mopane will be carried. The carry will be repaid following the first commercial oil through 50% of Galp’s future cash flows from the project. Custos will continue to benefit from the carry that is provided for in the prevailing Joint Operating Agreement associated with PEL 83.

The transaction is subject to customary third-party approvals from the Namibian authorities and joint venture parties, with completion expected to occur during 2026.

“The addition of TotalEnergies to the PEL 83 partnership as operator and significant participating interest owner speaks to the quality and scale of the opportunity including most materially the discoveries at Mopane. The increase in committed technical and financial resources to continue to progress and mature PEL 83 provide an opportunity to increase the value of our interests therein,” said Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer of Sintana.

