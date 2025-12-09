Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 26, 2025 in DexCom, Inc. Lawsuit – DXCM

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in DexCom, Inc. ("DexCom" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DXCM) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of DexCom investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between January 8, 2024 and September 17, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/dexcom-inc-lawsuit-submission-form-2?prid=179882&wire=3

DXCM investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) DexCom had made material design changes to The Company’s glucose monitoring products, the G6 and G7, unauthorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; (ii) the foregoing design changes rendered the G6 and G7 less reliable than their prior iterations, presenting a material health risk to users relying on those devices for accurate glucose readings; (iii) accordingly, defendants’ purported enhancements to the G7, as well as the device’s reliability, accuracy, and functionality, were overstated; (iv) defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the issues and health risks posed by adulterated G7 devices; (v) all the foregoing subjected DexCom to an increased risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, reputational, and financial harm; and (vi) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in DexCom during the relevant time frame, you have until December 26, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

