Constellation Software Inc. Announces Appointment of Mark Miller to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation”) announced today the appointment of Mark Miller to Constellation’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Miller is the President of Constellation, and Executive Chairman of the Volaris Group. Mr. Miller has worked with Constellation, Volaris Group and its subsidiaries for more than 30 years. Mr. Miller co-founded Trapeze Group in 1988, which was the first company acquired by Constellation in 1995.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

