PodToBook AI Launches Innovative Platform to Convert Podcasts into Book Manuscripts

Ormond Beach, FL, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PodToBook AI by Five Milestones LLC announced the launch of PodToBook.ai, an innovative AI-powered platform designed to convert podcast episodes into professionally structured book manuscripts in just hours. This breakthrough solution streamlines the content creation process by transforming audio into publishable chapters, enabling creators to expand their influence without writing a single word.





Visit PodToBook.com and start your free chapter today!

PodToBook.ai was developed to address a growing need in the creator economy: the ability to repurpose expertise quickly and efficiently. With more than four million podcasts available worldwide and the self-publishing industry continuing to rise, creators are seeking smarter ways to multiply their content. PodToBook.ai eliminates the manual labor typically associated with transcription, editing, and restructuring, offering a fast and seamless path from spoken ideas to print-ready material.

The platform’s proprietary technology transcends basic transcription. It restructures and enhances podcast content into clear, readable chapters while preserving the creator’s tone, expertise, and personality. Users maintain 100% ownership of their manuscripts, including full publishing and monetization rights. To date, more than 80 authors and co-authors have published books using manuscripts generated by PodToBook.ai.

Key Features of PodToBook.ai Include:

Rapid Professional Manuscript Creation: Converts up to 15 podcast episodes into full book manuscripts—typically within hours.

Voice-Preserving AI: Maintains the creator's tone, expertise, and unique communication style.

RSS Feed Integration: Allows users to upload episodes directly from their podcast feed for instant processing.

Publish-Ready Output: Delivers structured DOCX chapters (approx. 5,000 words each), ready for editing, development, and publication.

Creator Ownership: Users retain full rights to edit, publish, distribute, or monetize their finished book.

“We’re seeing fundamental shifts in how content creators approach their business models. Tools like PodToBook.ai represent the future of content multiplication—transforming one piece of core content across multiple formats through AI and automation. It’s not just transcription—it’s intelligent content transformation,” said Sheila Slick, Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Five Milestones LLC.

“This isn’t just about content repurposing—it’s about amplifying your voice in a whole new format and reaching new audiences with unprecedented ease,” added Adrienne Barker, MAS, Chief Marketing Officer of PodToBook.ai.

“PodToBook.ai provides a professional solution for creators and publishers who want to bring their expertise to print quickly. This technology finally gives podcasters the ability to turn their message into a book in hours and expand their influence in ways that were once out of reach,” said Donna Kunde, Podcast Profit Strategist and International Bestselling Author.

Podcasters, authors, educators, and industry experts are encouraged to explore the platform, test a free sample chapter, and discover how PodToBook.ai can transform their audio content into powerful publishing assets.





"Your Message is the Business" created using PodToBook.ai and now available on Amazon





About PodToBook AI



Five Milestones LLC develops technology and services that help creators expand their influence and bring their expertise to new audiences. The company’s flagship product, PodToBook.ai, is an AI-powered platform that converts podcast episodes—as well as webinars, events, and other audio content—into professionally written book chapters in just a few hours. Each chapter is delivered as a structured DOCX file ready for editing, development, and publication. Through innovative digital tools and professional publishing solutions, Five Milestones LLC supports experts, educators, and creators who are ready to amplify their message and grow their authority.

Press inquiries

PodToBook AI

https://podtobook.com

Sheila Slick, MS

sheilaslick@fivemilestones.com

55 E Granada Blvd #1583

Ormond Beach, FL 32175

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=mJgezkkPD_k