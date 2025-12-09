Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Class A Share Split and Increased Total Distributions

TORONTO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial 15 Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce its intention to complete a share split of its Class A shares (the “Share Split”) due to the recent extension of the Company's termination date, which included a retraction right for Class A shareholders and Preferred shareholders. The Class A shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2025 will receive 10 additional Class A shares for every 100 Class A shares held, pursuant to the Share Split. The Share Split is subject to approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”).

Class A shareholders will continue to receive regular monthly cash distributions targeted to be $0.12570 per Class A share following the Share Split, resulting in an increase in total distributions of approximately 10% through the issuance of additional shares. Since inception, Class A shareholders have received cash distributions of $27.82 per share.

The Class A shares are expected to commence trading on an ex-split basis at the opening of trading on December 16, 2025. No fractional Class A shares will be issued, and the number of Class A shares each holder shall receive will be rounded down to the nearest whole number. The Share Split is a non-taxable event.

The impact of the Share Split is expected to be reflected in the net asset value per unit as at December 31, 2025.

The Company invests in a high quality portfolio consisting of financial services companies made up of Canadian and U.S. issuers as follows: Bank of Montreal, The Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, Manulife Financial Corporation, Sun Life Financial, Great-West Lifeco, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group, JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co.