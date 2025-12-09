Orchid Island Capital Announces December 2025 Monthly Dividend and November 30, 2025 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

December 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of November 30, 2025

Next Dividend Announcement Expected January 7, 2026

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of December 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid January 29, 2026 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on December 31, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of December 31, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on January 7, 2026.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of December 9, 2025, the Company had 179,058,553 shares of common stock outstanding. As of November 30, 2025, the Company had 174,548,004 shares of common stock outstanding. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had 148,239,401 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of November 30, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Sep-25 - Nov-25 Nov-25 Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Dec) in Dec) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS 15yr 4.5 TBA $ 250,000 $ 250,098 2.53 % 100.04 4.50 % 5.41 % 4 174 n/a n/a $ 3,124 $ (3,804 ) 15yr Total 250,000 250,098 2.53 % 100.04 4.50 % 5.41 % 4 174 n/a n/a 3,124 (3,804 ) 30yr 3.0 $ 820,289 $ 742,864 7.51 % 90.56 3.00 % 3.48 % 57 295 6.4 % 7.0 % $ 21,460 $ (21,533 ) 30yr 3.5 159,755 150,291 1.52 % 94.08 3.50 % 4.04 % 69 277 4.4 % 6.6 % 4,078 (4,105 ) 30yr 4.0 153,143 147,527 1.49 % 96.33 4.00 % 4.70 % 55 299 8.3 % 9.3 % 3,633 (3,821 ) 30yr 4.5 272,878 269,110 2.72 % 98.62 4.50 % 5.44 % 41 314 13.1 % 11.3 % 5,123 (5,844 ) 30yr 5.0 758,505 762,519 7.71 % 100.53 5.00 % 5.98 % 20 336 6.5 % 7.8 % 13,353 (16,297 ) 30yr 5.5 2,630,409 2,691,634 27.23 % 102.33 5.50 % 6.46 % 11 346 9.0 % 9.1 % 32,806 (45,296 ) 30yr 6.0 2,978,967 3,084,196 31.20 % 103.53 6.00 % 6.93 % 13 343 16.9 % 15.3 % 22,752 (35,370 ) 30yr 6.5 1,462,319 1,530,870 15.49 % 104.69 6.50 % 7.39 % 17 338 21.6 % 21.3 % 6,989 (11,266 ) 30yr 7.0 230,369 242,648 2.45 % 105.33 7.00 % 7.95 % 25 326 38.8 % 34.4 % 1,528 (1,797 ) 30yr Total 9,466,634 9,621,659 97.33 % 101.64 5.50 % 6.39 % 20 335 13.8 % 13.8 % 111,722 (145,329 ) Total Pass-Through RMBS 9,716,634 9,871,757 99.86 % 101.60 5.48 % 6.37 % 20 331 13.8 % 13.8 % 114,846 (149,133 ) Structured RMBS IO 20yr 4.0 5,481 442 0.00 % 8.07 4.00 % 4.57 % 166 68 10.4 % 11.2 % 2 (2 ) IO 30yr 3.0 2,371 285 0.00 % 12.00 3.00 % 3.64 % 130 220 26.1 % 10.4 % (1 ) (1 ) IO 30yr 4.0 63,973 11,863 0.12 % 18.54 4.00 % 4.60 % 134 216 5.7 % 9.7 % (286 ) 176 IO 30yr 4.5 2,799 508 0.01 % 18.16 4.50 % 4.99 % 185 162 5.4 % 7.9 % (5 ) 2 IO 30yr 5.0 1,448 300 0.00 % 20.72 5.00 % 5.37 % 185 162 1.1 % 11.4 % (5 ) 3 IO Total 76,072 13,398 0.14 % 17.61 4.01 % 4.59 % 139 202 6.6 % 9.8 % (295 ) 178 IIO 30yr 4.0 17,923 200 0.00 % 1.12 0.00 % 4.40 % 98 250 0.7 % 0.9 % 117 (82 ) Total Structured RMBS 93,995 13,598 0.14 % 14.47 3.24 % 4.56 % 132 212 5.5 % 8.1 % (178 ) 96 Total Mortgage Assets $ 9,810,629 $ 9,885,355 100.00 % 5.46 % 6.35 % 21 330 13.7 % 13.8 % $ 114,668 $ (149,037 )





Hedge Modeled Interest Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 3-Month SOFR Futures $ (390,000 ) Sep-26 $ (3,087 ) $ 3,087 5-Year Treasury Future(2) (562,500 ) May-30 (11,896 ) 11,631 10-Year Treasury Future(3) (90,000 ) Nov-32 (2,989 ) 2,905 10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4) (60,000 ) Aug-35 (2,737 ) 2,624 5-Year ERIS SOFR Swap Futures (10,000 ) Dec-30 (228 ) 221 Swaps (4,433,300 ) Feb-31 (106,796 ) 103,367 TBA Short (644,900 ) Dec-25 (5,994 ) 9,442 Hedge Total $ (6,190,700 ) $ (133,727 ) $ 133,277 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (19,059 ) $ (15,760 )





(1 ) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2 ) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.77 at November 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $617.4 million. (3 ) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $113.34 at November 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $102.0 million. (4 ) Ten-year Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $116.20 at November 30, 2025. The market value of the short position was $69.7 million.





RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of November 30, 2025 Fannie Mae $ 5,428,964 56.3 % Freddie Mac 4,206,293 43.7 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 9,635,257 100.0 %





Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of November 30, 2025 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 644,016 6.7 % Whole Pool Assets 8,991,241 93.3 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 9,635,257 100.0 %



