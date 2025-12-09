KLARNA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Klarna Group plc on Behalf of Klarna Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Klarna (KLAR) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Klarna Group plc (“Klarna” or the “Company”) (NYSE:KLAR) on behalf of Klarna stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Klarna has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Klarna launched its IPO in September 2025, selling 34,311,274 shares priced at $40.00 per share.



On November 18, 2025, Klarna announced its Q3 2025 financial results. The disappointing results revealed a staggering increase in the provision for credit losses. On this news, the price of Klarna shares declined by $3.25 per share, or approximately 9.3%, from $34.88 per share on November 17, 2025 to close at $31.63 on November 18, 2025.



