New Wave Loans Provides $10.5 Million Loan for BH Group Assisted Living Acquisition “The Atrium Boca” from Blackstone

MIAMI and BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BH GSC Boca LLC, a partnership formed with BH Group and an experienced assisted-living operator, has acquired The Atrium Boca, a licensed assisted-living facility located at 1080 NW 15th St, Boca Raton, Florida. The property was previously owned by Blackstone.



The partners acquired the asset for $12.25 million, significant discount from Blackstone’s 2017 acquisition price of $21.8 million. The joint venture plans to reposition and stabilize the community through targeted operational improvements and enhanced resident care services.



The acquisition was financed by New Wave Loans, which provided a $10.5 million acquisition loan which includes reserves for CAPEX



A representative of the operating partner noted: “We are excited to collaborate with BH Group on elevating The Atrium Boca. Our focus will be on strengthening operations, improving resident experience, and restoring the property to its full potential.”



About BH Group

BH Group is a Miami-based real-estate investment and operations firm specializing in healthcare-adjacent and senior-housing assets, with a focus on value-add repositioning and operational optimization.



About New Wave Loans

New Wave Loans is a local private lending firm offering fast, flexible, and creative financing solutions for real-estate professionals across Florida and the United States. The firm specializes in complex transactions requiring speed, certainty of execution, and customized lending structures.



About The Atrium Boca

The Atrium Boca is an assisted-living community located at 1080 NW 15th St. in Boca Raton, Florida, offering residents personalized care, supportive services, and a comfortable, community-centered living environment.



