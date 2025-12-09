SunFire® Raises the Bar: The Upgraded SF160 Delivers Unmatched Heating Power

JANESVILLE, Wis., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunFire®, the leader in commercial radiant heating solutions, proudly introduces the newly enhanced SF160 Portable Radiant Heater—now more powerful, more advanced, and more efficient than ever. Long recognized as the top-performing heater in its class, the best heater just got bigger and better, delivering unmatched performance for commercial, industrial, and large indoor environments.

SF160: New 2025 Enhancements

The upgraded SF160 brings a suite of performance-boosting innovations designed to increase heat output, and deliver constant firing even in the coldest conditions:

Powerful Heating – Now heats up to 3,700 sq. ft. of indoor space and delivers the highest BTU output of any portable radiant heater on the market, making it the largest, most powerful portable radiant heater available today.

– Now heats up to 3,700 sq. ft. of indoor space and delivers the highest BTU output of any portable radiant heater on the market, making it the largest, most powerful portable radiant heater available today. Frigid QuickFire™ Technology – An advanced anti-gel nozzle heater ensures fast, reliable cold-weather startups, even in extreme conditions.

– An advanced anti-gel nozzle heater ensures fast, reliable cold-weather startups, even in extreme conditions. Programmable Thermostat – Now includes a programmable thermostat for precise temperature-based control, improving comfort and fuel efficiency.

– Now includes a programmable thermostat for precise temperature-based control, improving comfort and fuel efficiency. Long Run Time – Provides up to 16 hours of continuous operation on an 18-gallon fuel tank, minimizing refills and maximizing productivity.

Trusted SF160 Advantages: Built to Perform Anywhere

Beyond its new upgrades, the SF160 continues to deliver the proven strengths that made it a category leader. Its odorless and fume-free radiant heat ensures a safe and comfortable indoor experience without the noise or smell associated with forced-air heaters. The unit’s dual-fuel capability allows operation on either diesel or kerosene, offering flexibility no matter the job site. Designed for mobility, the SF160 features a rugged portable frame with flat-free wheels, making it easy to maneuver across uneven terrain. A built-in lifting bracket supports transport via crane, sling, or forklift, and integrated safety features, including a tip switch, provide enhanced protection in busy work environments.

Built in the USA for Heavy-Duty Performance

Manufactured in Janesville, Wisconsin, the SF160 is engineered for durability and long-term reliability. SunFire backs each unit with a 2-year limited bumper-to-bumper warranty and lifetime technical support, ensuring customers get consistent performance year after year.

Availability

The SunFire® SF160 is available now. There are many options to purchase at your convenience. Buy locally from Authorized SunFire Dealers, at various local retailers, or online direct from SunFire, The Home Depot, Amazon, Lowes, Northern Tool, and others. Find all local and online purchasing options at SunFireHeaters.com/buy.

About SunFire®

SunFire® is the industry leader in commercial-grade radiant heaters, delivering dependable heating solutions for construction sites, workshops, agriculture, garages, and large commercial spaces. With U.S.-made craftsmanship and a commitment to innovation, SunFire continues to set the standard for safe, reliable, and powerful infrared heating.

Media Contact:

Kristen Monroe

Marketing Manager

Rock Energy Systems

Email: Media@rockenergysystems.com

www.rockenergysystems.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef9b17eb-d6c9-42e2-9671-3a736979b637