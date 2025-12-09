AVTR: Kirby McInerney LLP Advises Avantor, Inc. Investors of Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Avantor, Inc. (“Avantor” or the “Company”) (NYSE:AVTR) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of March 5, 2024 through October 28, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Avantor made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, Avantor misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Avantor’s competitive positioning was weaker than it had publicly represented and (2) Avantor was experiencing negative effects from increased competition.

On April 25, 2025, the Company reported first quarter 2025 financial results, cut its guidance for 2025, and announced that the President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Stubblefield, would be stepping down. Avantor attributed its weak performance and outlook to “the impact of increased competitive intensity.” On this news, the price of Avantor shares declined by $2.57, or approximately 16.5%, from $15.50 per share on April 24, 2025 to close at $12.93 per share on April 25, 2025.

Then, on August 1, 2025, the Company reported disappointing second quarter 2025 financial results, including a year-over-year decrease in net sales, and further reduced the Company’s 2025 guidance. Avantor again attributed its poor results and outlook to “increased competitive intensity,” and further admitted that the Company did not expect the competitive environment to materially improve in the remainder of 2025 and weak performance would therefore likely persist. On this news, the price of Avantor shares declined by $2.08 per share, or approximately 15.48%, from $13.44 per share on July 31, 2025 to close at $11.36 per share on August 1, 2025.

Then, on October 29, 2025, the Company reported weak third quarter 2025 financial results, including -5% organic revenue growth (below the guidance Avantor had provided in August), and a net loss of $712 million, which Avantor primarily attributed to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $785 million. Avantor revealed that the impairment charge was necessary due in part to “competitive pressures” that had “meaningfully impacted” the Company’s margins, and further admitted that the Company had lost several large accounts. On this news, the price of Avantor shares declined by $3.50 per share, or approximately 23.2%, to close at $15.08 per share on October 28, 2025 to close at $11.58 per share on October 29, 2025.

