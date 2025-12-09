TUSTIN, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Agravitae, a Tustin, California-based botanical superfood company committed to research-backed products and third-party analytical verification, announced recently the publication of comprehensive analytical research demonstrating precise acetogenin concentrations in graviola (soursop) products. The study, conducted in partnership with Cambium Analytica Research Laboratories (RD-RPT-AGE-001), validates Agravitae's standardized soursop extract formulation and establishes industry benchmarks for acetogenin standardization in dietary supplements, plant part selection, extraction methodology, and product specification consistency.

The Problem Most Readers Face

If you're researching soursop supplements online, you've encountered a consistent problem: nobody quantifies exactly how much of the active compound you're actually getting. Product labels list "soursop extract" or "graviola powder," but not the verified concentration of bioactive acetogenins—the compounds most heavily researched in scientific literature. You make decisions without real data. Most product labels don't disclose the verified concentration of annonacin or total acetogenins.

Agravitae partnered with Cambium Analytica to solve this transparency gap and has published verified soursop product specifications to help readers make informed decisions based on actual concentration data.

What Independent Research Found

Over six months, Cambium Analytica conducted a five-phase research program analyzing graviola sourced from Agravitae's Belize agricultural network. The research employed validated High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) and Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS) analytical methods to quantify annonacin—a marker compound used to estimate total acetogenin concentration and profile the phytochemical composition of different plant parts and extraction methods.

Key Research Findings

Raw Material Concentration:

Young graviola leaf powder: 0.533% annonacin by weight

Mature graviola leaf powder: 0.251% annonacin by weight (47% lower than young leaves)

(47% lower than young leaves) Graviola skins, pulp, roots, and branches: Very low to undetectable annonacin content

Extract Concentration:

Agravitae's standardized ethanolic extract: 4.09% annonacin by weight

Concentration factor: 8.38x (50 grams of leaf powder yielded 5.97 grams of extract with 8x higher acetogenin density)

(50 grams of leaf powder yielded 5.97 grams of extract with 8x higher acetogenin density) Estimated total acetogenins in extract: ~17.1% by weight (This 17.1% total acetogenin value is an estimate extrapolated from the annonacin marker compound across related chromatographic peaks, as described in the Cambium analytical methodology)

Traditional Preparation Benchmark:

Graviola leaf tea (2 grams steeped 10 minutes in 90°C water): 0.38 mg annonacin per serving

Water extraction efficiency: 30x lower than ethanol extraction

Implication: Drinking soursop tea at home still delivers measurable amounts of plant-derived compounds identified in laboratory analysis. However, it does so at dramatically lower annonacin exposure compared with standardized extracts. Human outcomes associated with either preparation have not been established in clinical trials.

Why Leaf Maturity and Preparation Are Everything

The difference between a compliant, standardized soursop product and an ineffective one comes down to three strategic decisions. First: Which part of the plant do you use? Young leaves have twice the acetogenins of mature leaves. Second: How do you extract? Water-based preparations deliver a fraction of the extractable annonacin and related compounds that ethanol does. Third: Do you tell your customer the actual numbers, or hide behind vague marketing claims?

Agravitae chose transparency.

The Cambium research established that acetogenins concentrate almost entirely in the leaf tissue of Annona muricata. Fruits, skins, pulp, roots, and branches showed very low or undetectable levels—a critical distinction most product marketers omit. Leaf maturity specification standards directly determine product composition and consistency. Batch-to-batch consistency requires documented, validated extraction methodology comparison—something it remains uncommon for brands to publish.

Extraction Science: How Agravitae Optimized Bioactive Yield

Methods in Plain Language

Cambium tested different ways to extract soursop's bioactive compounds from leaves. They compared various solvents (including water, ethanol, and ethanol-water combinations), tested how long extraction should take, and measured the resulting annonacin concentration in each case. The goal was to identify the most effective extraction method that delivers the highest concentration of acetogenins while maintaining consistency across batches.

Key Extraction Methodology Findings

100% Ethanol with Sonication: Among solvents tested, this yielded the highest concentration of annonacin at 0.524% w/w, demonstrating ethanol's effectiveness in extracting acetogenins from graviola leaf powder, particularly when assisted by ultrasound.

75/25 Ethanol/Water with Sonication: This combination produced 0.549% w/w, suggesting that a mixture of ethanol and water can enhance extraction efficiency through improved solubility of compounds with different polarities.

Optimal Extraction Time: The research revealed that annonacin concentration increased steadily up to the 17th hour, reaching 0.515% w/w, after which it plateaued. A steeping time of 17 hours is optimal for maximizing annonacin yield in graviola extracts.

Practical Implication: A straightforward ethanol extraction method can markedly enhance the acetogenin content in graviola extracts. By extrapolating the annonacin results to all related compounds, the total acetogenin content in the extract was estimated at approximately 17.1% by weight.

How This Research Fills a Market Transparency Gap

It remains uncommon for botanical supplement brands to publish full analytical concentration data, especially broken down by plant part, extraction method, and preparation style. Most brands list "soursop extract" or "graviola powder" without specifying actual bioactive concentrations.

Agravitae's research is among the first commercial brands to publicly quantify:

Leaf maturity impact on concentration (0.533% vs. 0.251%—a substantial difference)

(0.533% vs. 0.251%—a substantial difference) Extraction methodology optimization (8.38x concentration factor from raw to standardized extract)

(8.38x concentration factor from raw to standardized extract) Exposure comparison (≈30x difference in annonacin amount between tea and ethanol extract)

(≈30x difference in annonacin amount between tea and ethanol extract) Plant part specification standards (why leaves contain nearly all of the measured acetogenin content, while fruit and other plant parts tested showed very low or undetectable levels)

This kind of transparency is rare in the category. Most supplement brands rely on proprietary blends or generic "lab tested" claims without publishing actual concentration data. Agravitae's commitment to disclosure reflects a strategic choice: transparency as a trust signal.

Compliance as Competitive Advantage: Why This Matters

Agravitae's decision to commission third-party analytical research reflects a deliberate strategic choice: compliance as a ranking and trust advantage, not a limitation.

In the superfood and botanical supplement space, marketing approaches vary widely. Agravitae's framework is:

Cite rigorous research. Stay fully compliant with FDA and FTC guidance. Speak directly to the reader's actual question. Let the data do the selling.

Readers want one thing: Is this the right product for me? The job is to give them the verified facts—concentration, extraction methodology, plant part sourcing, traditional use context—so they decide themselves. If done correctly, the right readers match to the right products, and conversions follow naturally.

Why Research Transparency Matters for Informed Decision-Making

Soursop's bioactive compounds are highly concentrated in certain plant parts, which makes research transparency essential for informed consumer choice. Here's why:

Proper decision-making depends on knowing actual composition. If you're consuming 0.38 mg annonacin in tea versus an extract at 17.1% (equivalent to ~171 mg in a gram), that's a substantial difference. Transparency lets readers understand what they're choosing.

Different preparations have dramatically different exposure levels. A consumer choosing tea expects a gentle, traditional preparation. A consumer choosing standardized extract expects a higher-concentration option. Transparency enables appropriate selection.

Young leaf vs. mature leaf affects concentration profiles. At 2x the acetogenin concentration, young leaf products differ from generic "soursop leaf" that doesn't specify maturity.

Transparency enables informed conversations with healthcare providers. When consumers can discuss actual concentration data with their healthcare professionals, decision-making becomes collaborative and informed. Safety assessments depend on understanding this context and should be made with a qualified healthcare professional who understands individual health situations and potential interactions.

What This Research Does NOT Claim

The Agravitae and Cambium research explicitly distinguishes between two categories of soursop science:

What's in the mechanism research stage:

Laboratory studies on acetogenin compounds show potential interactions with cell biology mechanisms. In vitro (test tube) and in vivo (animal model) studies document compound behavior. Clinical human trials remain limited.

What's NOT established:

Efficacy for any specific health outcome in humans

Evidence-based dosing guidelines for human use

Long-term safety profile at high exposure levels

Superiority to conventional medical approaches

Important note: Agravitae's products are dietary supplements, not drugs, and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

The research is honest about this distinction. Laboratory findings suggest acetogenins might interact with certain cellular processes. But "might show promise in lab conditions" is fundamentally different from "proven to affect human health." Most online marketing conflates these. This research separates them.

How Agravitae's Product Leverages This Research

Based on Phase 3 and Phase 4 analytical findings, Agravitae developed product specifications ensuring batch-to-batch consistency:

Source material: Young graviola leaves only (0.533% baseline acetogenin content)

Extraction method: 75% ethanol / 25% water (0.549% yield optimization)

Extraction duration: 17-hour steeping (plateau point for maximum acetogenin yield without diminishing returns)

Final product specification:4.09% annonacin (verified by HPLC-DAD method, RD-RPT-AGE-001)

Quality assurance: Every batch is tested using validated analytical methods (HPLC-based) to confirm annonacin concentration and compliance with product specifications

This level of specification transparency is uncommon in the botanical supplement space. Most brands list "soursop extract" on the label with zero indication of actual bioactive concentration or verification methodology. Agravitae says: Here's exactly what you're getting. 4.09% annonacin. Here's how we know. Here's the independent lab that verified it. Here's the methodology. Here's what it means in real-world terms—compared to tea, compared to raw powder, compared to alternative extraction methods.

The Reader's Perspective: What This Means for Your Decision

The Cambium research empowers informed choice by translating laboratory findings into practical context:

If you prefer traditional tea preparation:

For many people, traditional tea preparation is generally considered a gentler option, with much lower acetogenin exposure than concentrated extracts. Individuals should still speak with a healthcare professional about what's appropriate for their situation. This is a traditional and accessible preparation that some consumers prefer, though individuals should discuss appropriate use with their healthcare provider.

If you want a standardized, concentrated option:

Agravitae's extract delivers 4.09% annonacin (verified). You're receiving approximately 30x more annonacin per serving than tea preparation. Batch consistency is verified through validated testing. This is a higher-concentration research-standardized supplement format. Explore verified soursop products and discuss appropriate use with your healthcare professional.

If you're skeptical about soursop claims online:

You're right to be skeptical. Laboratory mechanism research does NOT equal proven human health outcomes. Agravitae is not positioning soursop as a treatment or cure for any disease. The focus is on clearly defining composition so you can discuss the data with your healthcare professionals and make informed decisions.

About Agravitae

Agravitae is a Tustin, California-based botanical superfood company specializing in science-backed, fully compliant products for the health supplement market. Agravitae partners with Belize agricultural networks to source premium graviola, and commissions third-party analytical research to validate product specifications. All Agravitae products maintain verified concentration data and transparent sourcing documentation.

Agravitae has commissioned multi-phase analytical research programs on graviola, including comprehensive literature reviews, analytical method development, comparative product analysis across plant parts and extraction methods, extraction optimization studies, and product specification design—all documented in partnership with Cambium Analytica Research Laboratories.

Explore Agravitae's research-backed soursop supplements or visit the official website for complete product specifications and research documentation.

Agravitae operates under a "compliant aggressive" philosophy: treating regulatory compliance as a competitive advantage rather than a limitation, matching perfect readers to perfect products through transparent, fact-based marketing, and prioritizing long-term trust over short-term sales claims.

Research Reference

Blalock, J., & Smith, D. (2024). R&D Study Report RD-RPT-AGE-001: Analytical Research & Development, Annona muricata (Graviola). Cambium Analytica Research Laboratories, Traverse City, MI.

Research phases: (1) Literature Review, (2) Analytical Method Development, (3) Comparative Analysis of Graviola Products, (4) Extraction Optimization, (5) Next Steps for Commercial Application.

