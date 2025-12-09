Paul Mueller Company Announces CFO Transition

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced the upcoming retirement of Chief Financial Officer Kenneth E. Jeffries and the appointment of Daniel L. Winters as the company’s next CFO, effective Friday, December 5, 2025.

Dan previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Hiland Dairy Foods Company in Springfield, Missouri. He holds a degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Wisconsin–Green Bay. He brings more than 30 years of experience in the manufacturing sector, including multiple executive finance leadership roles. His background in operational finance, industry knowledge, and long-tenured service as a CFO position him well to support the company’s continued growth.

“Ken has been instrumental in the company’s progress over the past eleven years,” said David Moore, President and CEO of Paul Mueller Company. “His leadership and commitment have helped drive many of our accomplishments, and we wish him every success in his retirement. We are equally fortunate to welcome Dan, whose experience in our industry and community will be an asset to our organization. I look forward to what we will achieve together.”

Press Contact: Dan Winters | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802

(417) 575-9000 | dwinters@paulmueller.com | paulmueller.com