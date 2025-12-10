Rocket Lab Brings Forward Earth Observation Launch for KAIST, Liftoff Scheduled for Tomorrow

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it is expediting a dedicated Electron mission for the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and is scheduling the launch from Launch Complex 1 in less than 24 hours’ time.

The mission, named ‘Bridging The Swarm’, is scheduled to launch no earlier than Thursday, December 11 UTC from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand. The mission now precedes the upcoming launch for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

This launch rescheduling is a demonstration of Rocket Lab’s operational efficiency, responsiveness, and flexibility to meet the ever-evolving needs of its customers, while continuing to launch more missions every year to support a growing manifest. ‘Bridging The Swarm’ will be Electron’s 19th launch of the year, closely followed by the ‘RAISE and Shine’ mission for JAXA. With these missions Rocket Lab well exceeds the Company’s 2024 launch tally of 16 missions.

Upcoming Electron Launch Schedule

Mission name: Bridging The Swarm

Launch Window Open: 1:45 pm NZDT, December 11 (00:45 UTC)

Customer: Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

Launch Site: Launch Complex 1, New Zealand

Mission name: RAISE and Shine

Launch Window Open: no earlier than 4:00 pm NZDT, December 13 (03:00 UTC)

Customer: Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

Launch Site: Launch Complex 1, New Zealand

About ‘Bridging The Swarm’

‘Bridging The Swarm’ is a dedicated launch for the Satellite Technology Research Center (SaTReC) at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST). The mission will deploy NEONSAT-1A, an advanced Earth observation satellite equipped with a high-resolution optical camera to monitor natural disasters along the Korean Peninsula. NEONSAT-1A is a sub-satellite of KAIST’s NEONSAT satellites, which altogether will form two orbital planes of a constellation in a sun-synchronous orbit.

The first of the NEONSAT satellites, NEONSAT-1, was launched and deployed by Rocket Lab during the April 2024 mission ‘Beginning Of The Swarm’, and has been successfully carrying out its Earth-monitoring objective. The new NEONSAT-1A satellite will be deployed to validate KAIST’s advanced satellite’s capability, boost operational utility, and pave the way for the single NEONSAT satellite to become a constellation – thus fulfilling the mission’s name, “Bridging the Swarm”. More NEONSAT satellites are scheduled for launch in 2026 and 2027.

The NEONSAT program is a collaboration across multiple Korean academic, industry, and research institutions: SaTReC, which is leading the system architecture design and engineering; the Satrec Initiative(SI), a satellite manufacturer that has successfully developed a number of remote sensing satellites for low Earth orbit; and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), which is managing the mission’s ground segments for the NEONSAT program. The NEONSAT program is funded by the Korean government’s Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) and is supervised by Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA), a newly established agency overseeing the development of aerospace technology and preparing for space-related hazards in the Republic of Korea.

About ‘RAISE and Shine’:

This mission will deploy JAXA’s RApid Innovative payload demonstration SatellitE-4 (RAISE-4) spacecraft, a single satellite that will demonstrate eight technologies developed by private companies, universities, and research institutions throughout Japan. “RAISE And Shine” is the first of two dedicated launches for JAXA’s Innovative Satellite Technology Demonstration Program, an initiative by the agency to demonstrate new and innovative capabilities and technologies developed by Japan’s space economy. The second dedicated launch on Electron for the program is scheduled take place from Q1 2026. The missions are Rocket Lab’s first dedicated Electron launches directly contracted with JAXA, emphasizing Electron’s importance to reliable global space access for both domestic and allied international space agencies.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is a leading space company that provides launch services, spacecraft, payloads and satellite components serving commercial, government, and national security markets. Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is the world's most frequently launched orbital small rocket; its HASTE rocket provides hypersonic test launch capability for the U.S. government and allied nations; and its Neutron launch vehicle in development will unlock medium launch for constellation deployment, national security and exploration missions. Rocket Lab's spacecraft and satellite components have enabled more than 1,700 missions spanning commercial, defense and national security missions including GPS, constellations, and exploration missions to the Moon, Mars, and Venus.

