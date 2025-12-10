FINDLAY, OH, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FINDLAY, OH - December 10, 2025 - -

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, CEO of The RED Carpet Connection, LLC and Founder of The SubConscious Connection, LLC, master neuroscientist and executive consultant, offers expert analysis on how performers maintain emotional clarity during immersive roles. The topic has gained renewed relevance as discussion grows about the emotional demands of the two-part Wicked film series and the transformation Ariana Grande undergoes as Galinda becomes Glinda.

In the films, Galinda begins as an image-driven figure shaped by social expectations. As the story progresses into the second film, she moves through emotional upheaval that leads to deeper awareness and responsibility. This evolution has renewed interest in how actors navigate temporary emotional states that can arise from repeated engagement in roles involving grief, awakening, or internal conflict.

Neuroscience research offers a general context. Studies show that imagined emotional experiences can activate pathways similar to those used during real emotional states. Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller states, "This research explains why temporary resonance may occur, but does not imply that performers absorb or retain their characters. Instead, it identifies mechanisms that help clarify experiences commonly reported by actors following intensive emotional work."

Independent experts support this view. Dr. Karen Waller of the UCL Centre for Performance Science observed temporary affective carryover following immersive rehearsal in a 2020 observational review, referenced at www.performancescience.ac.uk/resources, and described these shifts as typical within normal emotional regulation.

Dr. Waller's findings align with observations from performance psychologist Dr. Lena Park and acting coach Emerson Vale, who note that repeated access to emotionally charged material can produce short-lived reflections of those emotions after rehearsal.

Dr. Adams-Miller's proprietary framework draws from established communication disciplines, including hypnosis and neurolinguistic programming. Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller shares, "The Quantum Reality Recode is a performance and mindset methodology." Her framework focuses on practical transition work.

For example, an actor who has spent weeks rehearsing scenes involving loss may notice lingering heaviness after rehearsal. Dr. Adams-Miller's method guides the performer through structured de-escalation and identity-separation exercises to return to their personal emotional baseline while retaining the role's artistic value.

Her approach is implemented with individual actors, ensemble groups, theatre troupes, and film or television sets to promote emotional clarity and grounded performance throughout the rehearsal and production process.

Dr Adams-Miller emphasizes that, "Performers remain fully capable of choosing what they keep from a role and what they release. Temporary impressions may surface, yet actors retain agency over their emotional landscape."

Her insight contributes to broader industry and academic discussions by highlighting practical, nonclinical strategies that support emotional recovery and identity clarity, an area increasingly examined by performance psychologists, neuroscientists, and acting coaches who study the effects of immersive character work.

About Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller: Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller is a neuroscientist and executive communication consultant who works with performers and creatives on emotional clarity and mindset integration. She is trained and certified in neurofeedback and biofeedback, and she is a certified practitioner and trainer in hypnosis, neurolinguistic programming, and multiple additional modalities that support communication and performance work. She leads The RED Carpet Connection, LLC, and The SubConscious Connection, LLC.

Disclaimer: Dr. Adams-Miller's framework does not diagnose, treat, or cure medical or neurological conditions. It is a communication, mindset, and performance enhancement system grounded in hypnosis, neurolinguistic programming, and subconscious transformation tools. Individuals seeking medical or psychological care should consult a licensed provider.

