The Birth of a Creative Powerhouse

IRWINDALE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 137th Rose Parade® will feature some familiar “faces” and welcome a number of new ones when communities, companies and organizations once again sponsor floats to entertain and amaze the public on January 1, 2026!

On December 17, 2025, Fiesta Productions in partnership with the San Francisco Travel Association, will be hosting a rare sneak peek at the incredible float entries they have designed and that are being decorated by their company.

Members of the MEDIA along with a select group of SPECIAL DECORATORS and key people representing each float under construction are invited to add their personal touch to each float embodying the 2026 Rose Parade theme — "The Magic in Teamwork!”

Special Invited Guests include—

Mark Leavens — 2026 Pasadena Tournament of Roses President

Terry Madigan — Pasadena Tournament of Roses Executive Vice President— 2027 President

Pam Knapp — Pasadena Tournament of Roses Treasurer — 2028 President

Craig Washington — Pasadena Tournament of Roses Secretary — 2029 President

Serena Hui Guo — Rose Parade® 2026 Rose Queen

Other invited officials and dignitaries, all of whom contribute to the ability to host and produce the parade, include the Mayors of Pasadena and Irwindale, the Chiefs of Police of Pasadena and Irwindale, and representatives from the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The team at Fiesta Productions knows the importance of teamwork. They pride themselves on helping each of their clients to celebrate that special moment, or achievement while recognizing the contributions of each of their own team members and the hundreds of volunteers who work tirelessly contributing 1000’s of hours to decorate every inch of each float that Fiesta Productions build.

The 2026 floats that Fiesta Productions’ award-winning team is creating include—

The City of Torrance’s 70th annual float entry whose theme design was the winning entry in a citywide high school competition is “Together in Harmony”. Hundreds of Torrance residents will once again come “together" to volunteer to decorate the float during Decorating Week — December 26th-December 31st.

"Torrance’s unique “hometown” spirit and community pride continue to thrive because of continuing traditions like our participation in the Rose Parade®," shared Roseanne Villalobos, President, Torrance Rose Float Association.

The San Francisco Travel Association’s float celebrates all the reasons the city by the Bay needs to be seen, enjoyed and celebrated! The “Believe in San Francisco” float will feature over 50,000 individual blooms and be accompanied by 14 out walkers celebrating the sports teams that call San Francisco home!

The winning reputation of the members of the Fiesta Productions team is only one of many reasons that organizations like the San Francisco Tourism Association selected Fiesta Productions to create its 2026 float. "The Rose Parade® offers an unparalleled opportunity to showcase San Francisco's stunning landmarks, vibrant culture, and spirit of innovation,” says Anna Marie Presutti, President & CEO San Francisco Travel Association.

America250, the bipartisan organization charged by Congress to lead celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, will ring in the nation’s Semiquincentennial year with its debut in the 2026 Rose Parade®. The America250 float "Soaring Onward Together” will feature a spectacular floral display, and three majestic, live-like bald eagles whose state-of-the-art animatronics will allow them to soar over the incredible floral valley and stunning waterfalls. It will take over 1000 hours to fully decorate the America250 float.



Citizens from across the country will be traveling to Pasadena to decorate the float and those volunteer hours will be among the first logged in America Gives—America250’s newest tentpole program launching January1st aimed at making 2026 the largest year of volunteerism in U.S. history.

“Our appearance in the Rose Parade® is one of several powerful ways America250 will ring in 2026. “Soaring Onward Together” reflects our mission to educate, unite and engage Americans across all 56 states and territories. The Rose Parade®, an annual iconic event woven into the fabric of American traditions, is a perfect place to welcome this historic, milestone year,” shared the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission (America250).

“This year we will have an entry that will tower 3 stories above the street, with the most sophisticated animatronics ever used on a Rose Parade® float, the honor of bringing a talented young person’s vision of her city to life, and the opportunity to tout all the incredible attributes of one of America’s greatest cities and we are just getting started! We look forward to kicking off the decorating process with members of the Tournament of Roses, city officials, special guests from each float sponsor and members of the MEDIA,” says Mike Abboud, CEO and Creative Director.

As 2025 comes to a close we invite everyone to follow the exciting Rose Parade® updates and to be prepared to be amazed and entertained beyond their expectations by the imagination and creativity of Fiesta Productions along Colorado Boulevard on January 1st, 2026!





Fiesta Productions, Inc. is an award-winning creative design and production company that creates organic and floral-focused installations and parade floats. It is known for its seamless execution that is fueled by its team’s passion, creativity and attention to detail. Learn more about the company and its work at fiestaproductions.com

San Francisco Travel is the official destination marketing organization for the City and County of San Francisco. The city is one of the top tourism and meetings destinations in the U.S., attracting over 23 million visitors annually. In 2024, total visitor-related spending contributed $9.26 billion into the San Francisco economy and supported nearly 62,000 jobs. For information on reservations, activities and more in San Francisco, visit www.sftravel.com Follow San Francisco Travel on www.facebook.com/onlyinSF/ , https://www.instagram.com/onlyinsf/ and https://x.com/onlyinsf

EDITOR’S NOTE:

Media interested in attending upcoming events, interviewing leadership or touring the Fiesta Productions float building facility may contact Barbara Cocks, Fiesta Productions PR Representative

MEDIA EVENT

December 17, 2025

10:30 am to 12:00 pm

Fiesta Productions Inc.

16016 Avenida Padilla, Suite A

Irwindale, CA 91702 Fiesta Productions Media Contact:

