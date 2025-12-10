Vera Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

BRISBANE, Calif., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vera Therapeutics”), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing transformative treatments for patients with serious immunologic diseases, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 6,138,108 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $42.50 per share.

The gross proceeds to Vera Therapeutics from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $261 million.

In addition, Vera Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 920,716 shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on December 11, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Evercore ISI and Cantor are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. LifeSci Capital is acting as lead manager for the proposed offering. The proposed offering is being made pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 28, 2024 and became effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering were filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectusny@ny.email.gs.com; Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055, or by telephone at 888-474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th St., 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for serious immunological diseases. Vera Therapeutics’ mission is to advance treatments that target the source of disease in order to change the standard of care for patients. Vera Therapeutics’ lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered at home as a subcutaneous once weekly injection that blocks both B-cell Activating Factor (BAFF) and A PRoliferation-Inducing Ligand (APRIL), which stimulate B cells to produce autoantibodies contributing to certain autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) and lupus nephritis. Beyond IgAN, Vera Therapeutics is evaluating additional diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies by atacicept may prove clinically meaningful. In addition, Vera Therapeutics holds an exclusive license agreement with Stanford University for a novel, next generation fusion protein targeting BAFF and APRIL, known as VT-109, with wide therapeutic potential across the spectrum of B-cell-mediated diseases. Vera Therapeutics is also developing MAU868, a monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize infection with BK virus, which can have devastating consequences in kidney transplant recipients. Vera Therapeutics retains all global developmental and commercial rights to atacicept, VT-109 and MAU868.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding Vera’s expectations regarding the offering are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon Vera Therapeutics’ current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, Vera’s expectations regarding the completion of the offering. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Vera undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

