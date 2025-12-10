ChemOne Group Announces Appointment of Former Malaysian Minister and Ambassador Dato’ Sri Nazri Aziz as Pengerang Energy Complex Board Member and Group Advisor

SINGAPORE, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChemOne Group (“ChemOne”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dato’ Sri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz as a Board Member of Pengerang Energy Complex Sdn Bhd (“PEC”) and Advisor to the Group, further enhancing ChemOne’s leadership capabilities and strategic direction.

Dato’ Sri Nazri, a prominent Malaysian statesman, formerly served as a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, holding several key national portfolios, and most recently as Malaysia’s Ambassador to the United States. His extensive experience in international relations, Malaysia’s government affairs, and strategic economic development brings significant value to the next phase of PEC’s progress.

“We are honoured to welcome Dato’ Sri Nazri to the PEC Board and to the wider ChemOne family,” said Alwyn Boden, CEO of the Pengerang Energy Complex. “His unique combination of public service, diplomatic experience, and insight into Malaysia’s investment landscape will greatly support our efforts to strengthen stakeholder confidence, advance project delivery, and reinforce our long-term commitment to Pengerang and the region.”

Dato’ Sri Nazri’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for PEC, as ChemOne progresses into subsequent phases of project development and stakeholder engagement. His involvement stresses PEC and ChemOne’s continued dedication to transparency, collaboration with Malaysian stakeholders, and delivering a world-scale project that supports national industrial development.

“I am pleased to support PEC and ChemOne in this important endeavour,” said Dato’ Sri Nazri. “The Pengerang Energy Complex has the potential to play a transformative role in Malaysia’s industrial and economic landscape, and I look forward to helping advance this strategic development.”

In his role, Dato’ Sri Nazri will offer strategic guidance to ChemOne on Malaysia-specific issues and lead stakeholder engagements aimed at ensuring the efficient and timely progression of PEC’s development.

About Pengerang Energy Complex

Pengerang Energy Complex (“PEC”) is set to become one of the world’s largest and most competitive integrated condensate splitter and aromatics facilities. Located within the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex (PIPC) in Johor, it benefits from proximity to a major trading hub and deep-water port. Designed to process 150,000 barrels per day of condensate and side-feed naphtha, PEC will produce 2.7 mmtpa of aromatics, 4.0 mmtpa of petroleum products, and hydrogen to support renewable fuels development.

Valued at US$5.3 billion, the project features advanced automation and energy-efficient design to reduce emissions and equipment requirements. PEC is master-developed by ChemOne Group, a Singapore-based energy and petrochemicals leader with more than 40 years of industry experience.

About ChemOne Group

ChemOne Group is a leading energy and petrochemicals project developer based in Singapore, focused on delivering environmentally and economically sustainable, world-scale facilities. With over 40 years of proven experience, the Group has developed and operated multiple intermediate and specialty chemical plants across Southeast Asia.

In addition to building the Pengerang Energy Complex (www.pengerangenergy.com) in Malaysia, ChemOne is advancing several other large-scale projects across multiple sectors and geographies in Asia. The Group maintains operations in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and China.