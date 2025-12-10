DeFi Technologies Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Result of Undisclosed Financial Problems and 27% Stock Decline - Investors may Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, @ KSF

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until January 30, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against DeFi Technologies Inc. (“DeFi” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: DEFT), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between May 12, 2025 and November 14, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of DeFi and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-deft/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by January 30, 2026.

About the Lawsuit

DeFi and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 13, 2025, post-market, the Company announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, disclosing a nearly 20% decline in revenue, well below market expectations, and also significantly lowered its 2025 revenue forecast, from $218.6 million to approximately $116.6 million, due to “a delay in executing DeFi Alpha arbitrage opportunities previously forecasted due to the proliferation of [DAT] companies and the consolidation in digital asset price movement in the latter half of 2025.”

On this news, the price of DeFi’s shares fell $0.40 per share, or 27.59%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $1.05 per share on November 17, 2025.

The case is Linkedto Partners LLC v. DeFi Technologies Inc., et al., No. 25-cv-06637.

