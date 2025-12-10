Reykjavík, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanoq borniðurstöður staðfesta verulegt magn gulls og kopar

**Stöðugt magn gulls í stórum samsíða jarðlögum**

**Gull og kopar styrkleiki 187,4 g/t Au yfir 1.5m1 og allt að 1,1% Cu yfir 0.5m2**

**Streymt verður frá kynningu á niðurstöðum kl. 14:00, nánari upplýsingar má finna hér fyrir neðan**

Amaroq Ltd. (AIM, TSX-V, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ, OTCQX: AMRQF) tilkynnir með ánægju niðurstöður rannsóknastarfs ársins 2025 á Nanoq-svæðinu í austurhluta Nanortalik gullbeltisins í Suður-Grænlandi, sem einnig hýsir gullnámu félagsins í Nalunaq.

James Gilbertson, yfirmaður rannsókna hjá Amaroq:

„Ég er afar ánægður með niðurstöður rannsókna ársins 2025 í Nanoq. Niðurstöðurnar fóru fram úr okkar björtustu vonum og gefa góð fyrirheit um möguleika Nanoq á að þróast yfir í gullsvæði í hæsta gæðaflokki.

Helsta markmið með rannsóknaráætlun ársins var að dýpka skilning okkar á jarðfræðilíkani og undirliggjandi byggingu kerfisins, áður en hafist yrði handa við frekari auðlindaboranir. Ekki nóg með að þessu markmiði væri náð, heldur staðfesta boranirnar einnig verulegt gullmagn innan svæðisins, þar á meðal skammt frá yfirborði með allt að 187,4 g/t Au yfir 1,5 m og 20,5 g/t Au yfir 4,4 m, auk stærri svæða með allt að 9 metra þykku gullberandi efni, sem gefur okkur meira öryggi fyrir auknar auðlindaboranir og hraðari þróun Nanoq-verkefnisins. Byggt á þessum upplýsingum mun félagið jafnframt skoða gerð auðlindamats hjá þriðja aðila á næstu misserum.

Rannsóknir ársins ná aðeins til hluta kerfisins í Nanoq og benda niðurstöðurnar til áframhaldandi gullmyndunar, bæði á dýpt og eftir samsíða jarðlögum. Niðurstöðurnar gefa til kynna að Nanoq gæti reynst mun umfangsmeira gullsvæði en við höfum áður talið.“

Helstu atriði

Borað var í gegnum 4,807 metra í 27 holum yfir 600 metra lengd á miðsvæði Nanoq (e. Central Zone). Gull fannst í æðum sem voru að meðaltali 3,3 metrar á þykkt með gullmagni 9.98 g/t.

63% borhola sýndu fram á gullmyndun, þar á meðal allt að 187,4 g/t Au yfir 1,5 m og 19,6 g/t Au yfir 4,9 m skammt frá yfirborði; afar sterkar niðurstöður í ljósi þess að borunum var einkum beint að því að auka jarðfræðilegan skilning á svæðinu, en ekki til að hámarka magn gulls og kopars.

Kjarnaboranir staðfesta þykkar æðar, allt að 9,00 m með 3,83 g/t Au og 7,39 m með 6,7 g/t Au, bæði í kvarsæðum og umlykjandi bergi. Þetta gefur til kynna möguleika á stórri auðlind, þar sem aðeins efstu ~70 metrarnir við yfirborð hafa verið rannsakaðir.

Ítarleg kortlagning hefur stækkað áætlaða lengd miðsvæðis Nanoq (e. Central Zone) úr 0,6 km í 1,5 km og leitt í ljós áður óþekkt og endurtekið málmríkt berg með yfirborðsgildi gulls allt að 9,5 g/t.

Niðurstöður staðfesta áfram verulegt magn kopars í kerfinu með allt að 0,56% Cu yfir 2,46 m og mæligildi allt að 1,12% Cu yfir 0,5 m.

Hár styrkleiki gulls staðfestur á mörgum samskonar svæðum, m.a. á umfangsmiklum brotabeltum við hlið miðsvæðisins, sem undirstrikar fjölbreytt tækifæri fyrir framtíðar auðlindavöxt.

Niðurstöðurnar veita félaginu mikilvægar upplýsingar fyrir rannsóknaráætlun ársins 2026, sem mun njóta góðs af innviðum sem eru nú þegar á svæðinu, s.s. vinnubúðir, borpalla og annan búnað, auk þess sem sterk lausafjárstaða og tekjur frá Nalunaq styðja við áframhaldandi framvindu verkefnisins.

Niðurstöðurnar styrkja jarðfræðilega túlkun og eru sambærilegar þeim sem sést hafa á fyrstu stigum borana í vel þekktum orógenískum gullkerfum, sem eykur trú á umfangi og áframhaldandi samfellu hins málmríka svæðis.

Félagið vinnur nú þegar að hönnun á innviðum fyrir svæðið, m.a. lagningu á 3 km löngum vegi frá vinnubúðum að mögulegu hafnarsvæði, sem myndi gera félaginu kleift að flytja efni á skilvirkan hátt, m.a. með samnýtingu vinnslunnar í Nalunaq.





Vefútsending þar sem farið verður yfir niðurstöður rannsókna í Nanoq verður haldin í dag og hefst klukkan 14:00. Skráning fer fram hér: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7as3dbnv

Frekari upplýsingar og kynning á niðurstöðum rannsókna í Nanoq má finna á heimasíðu félagsins: https://www.amaroqminerals.com/investors/presentations/

Myndbandskynningu á verkefninu, jarðfræði svæðisins og rannsóknarniðurstöðum má jafnframt nálgast á heimasíðu félagsins: https://www.amaroqminerals.com/investors/videos/

Bakgrunnur Nanoq verkefnisins

Niðurstöður rannsókna ársins gerir Nanoq-verkefnið að einu efnilegasta gullverkefni Amaroq í Suður-Grænlandi. Svæðið var upphaflega uppgötvað á tíunda áratugnum, en var aldrei rannsakað með kerfisbundnum hætti. Innan Nanoq má finna umfangsmikið svæði gullberandi kvarsæða sem endurtaka sig í brotnu eldfjalla- og setbergi, jarðfræðileg einkenni sem eru einkennandi fyrir stærstu orógenísku gullkerfi heims.

Árið 2024 hóf Amaroq rannsóknir til að meta umfang Nanoq sem auðlindasvæðis með háum styrkleika gulls, sem gæti jafnframt stutt við framleiðslu í Nalunaq. Fyrstu boranir og sýnatökur leiddu í ljós háan styrk gulls á litlu dýpi, sem gaf til kynna að kerfið gæti verið umfangsmikið og arðbært.

Þrátt fyrir að Nanoq liggi innan sama gullbeltis og Nalunaq-náman, hefur það þróast sem jarðfræðilega ólíkt kerfi. Í Nalunaq er gullið að mestu bundið við eina meginæð með háan styrk gulls, sem unnin er neðanjarðar. Í Nanoq birtist hins vegar fjölbreyttara kerfi sem hefur að geyma margar gullberandi æðar í ólíkum berglögum, með mun meiri þykkt nærri yfirborði. Þessi jarðfræðilegi munur bendir til þess að Nanoq gæti fylgt annarri þróun, mögulega með upphaflegum námugreftri á yfirborði (e. open pit).

Samantekt rannsókna ársins 2025

Á tímabilinu júní til október 2025 framkvæmdi Amaroq fyrstu umfangsmiklu rannsóknirnar í Nanoq frá árinu 1997, þar á meðal fyrstu stóru borunaráætlun verkefnisins. Meginmarkmið verkefnisins var að styrkja jarðfræðilegan skilning á svæðinu til að styðja við langtíma þróun verkefnisins, í kjölfar jákvæðra niðurstaðna úr könnunarborunum haustið 2024. Slík vinna er lykilatriði í nútíma auðlindarannsóknum og gerir framtíðarboranir markvissari, hagkvæmari og skilvirkari.

Rannsóknir ársins fólust m.a. í jarðfræðilegri kortlagningu, sýnatöku og kjarnaborunum. Uppsetning rannsóknarbúða fyrir 45 manns var lokið í júlí. Í kjölfarið hófst ítarleg sýnataka- og greining í byrjun ágúst og boranir fóru fram frá miðjum ágúst til loka september. Verkefninu var lokið á tíma- og kostnaðaráætlun.

Rannsóknarniðurstöður ársins staðfesta bæði jarðfræðilíkanið og tilvist frekari gullmagns. Í kjölfarið er litið til Nanoq sem verkefnis með mikla vaxtarmöguleika innan ört vaxandi eignasafns félagsins.

Félagið er nú að meta næstu skref varðandi fyrstu efnagreiningar, með það að markmiði að greina hvernig berg og málmur úr Nanoq geti fallið inn í núverandi vinnsluferli í Nalunaq. Í ljósi nálægðar Nanoq við ströndina sér félagið skýra og hagkvæma leið fyrir stutta flutninga og skipaflutning efnis til Nalunaq til frekari vinnslu. Í því samhengi er hönnun ákveðinna innviða til skoðunar, þar á meðal stuttur 3 km langur vegur frá borsvæðinu niður að strönd, sem myndi gera mögulegt að flytja efni út á skilvirkan hátt.

Geological Mapping

Mapping was carried out by consultants Warren Pratt and Luca Smeraglia (Specialised Geological Mapping Ltd), alongside Amaroq geologists, taking advantage of near-continuous outcrop exposure across the project.

Gold-bearing quartz veins are hosted within a folded volcano-sedimentary sequence. These veins occur across multiple rock types within this package, with tourmaline-bearing black mudstones acting as a preferential host lithology. Mineralisation is concentrated in fold hinges, forming nested saddle-reef structures, as well as in steeply dipping sheared fold limbs and fault zones, where veins commonly display boudinage textures. Veins appear to exploit competency and ductility contrasts between lithologies, a characteristic feature of many orogenic gold systems.

Following the completion of this geological interpretation, Amaroq undertook additional prospecting to the south and west of the Central Zone to test predicted strike extensions and the presence of repeat structures identified in earlier geophysical models. This work successfully confirmed a further 500m of gold-anomalous structure immediately south of the drilled area, extending the total interpreted strike length of the Central Zone to approximately 1,500m, with indications that the system may continue beneath the ice cap.

In parallel, prospecting 500m west of the Central Zone led to the discovery of a continuous ~1km long quartz-vein system, now designated the ‘West 1’ Zone. Importantly, this structure is hosted within the same folded volcano-sedimentary sequence and black-mudstone contact that controls mineralisation in the Central Zone, demonstrating the presence of repeated, structurally analogous mineralised units across the Nanoq area. Surface sampling from West 1 returned values of up to 9.53 g/t Au, confirming the zone as a high-priority target for follow-up drilling.

Drilling and Interpretation

Drilling data has reinforced the geological model and has been integrated with surface mapping, geochemistry and structural observations to build a refined 3D geological and mineralisation model. This will continue to be developed with external consultants to support effective targeting for the 2026 drill programme and provide the basis for a potential maiden Mineral Resource estimate.

Intersected mineralised widths range from 0.5m up to 9.0m, demonstrating that gold occurs in both narrow veins and broad zones. The presence of coarse gold indicates a high “nugget effect” in the deposit, meaning that individual assay grades can be highly variable. However, mineralisation was consistently encountered across these multi-metre intercepts (up to 9.0m thick), which is very encouraging. Importantly, mineralisation occurs predominantly at shallow depths and in stacked (nested) structures, supporting the view that the Nanoq gold system may be amenable to open-pit mining. At the same time, deeper extensions are apparent in the saddle-reef fold hinges and vertically extensive shear zones, leaving significant room for further expansion.

Core were also assayed for multielement, particularly copper which was recorded historically and during the 2024 scout drilling. From these assays, while no direct correlation between gold and copper is so far evident, a number of intersections of over 0.3% copper were intersected and up to 0.5m at 1.12% Cu.

This year’s exploration has significantly advanced Amaroq’s understanding of Nanoq’s geology and the controls on gold mineralisation, building a strong foundation for future resource drilling.

Environmental and Metallurgical Studies

Initial environmental baseline surveys were launched to collect data required for future feasibility and permitting studies.

A series of small (~100kg) bulk metallurgical samples were collected from both surface outcrop and drill core. Amaroq is now engaging with SGS to conduct the first phase of metallurgical test work. This work will assess potential recovery characteristics and processing behaviour, including how Nanoq material might perform within the Nalunaq processing flowsheet as a possible future supplemental ore source.

Drilling Details

Drilling was carried out using three Amaroq-owned rigs operated by Energold Drilling, working from the Nanoq exploration base located approximately 130km northeast of Nalunaq

Table 1: 2025 Nanoq Core Drilling Coordinates

Hole ID X Y Z Azimuth Dip Total Depth (m) NAN2501 597848 6774564 429 125 42 220.5 NAN2502 597911 6774617 416 130 42 220.8 NAN2503 597983 6774662 402 126 41 180.5 NAN2504 597848 6774564 429 130 62 260 NAN2505 597911 6774617 416 132 63 250.2 NAN2506 597983 6774662 402 127 61 210.7 NAN2507 597957 6774580 421 132 45 126 NAN2508 597794 6774505 445 135 39 255.8 NAN2509 597957 6774580 421 129 67 80 NAN2510 597854 6774457 437 133 40 120.8 NAN2511 597746 6774440 451 133 39 246.1 NAN2512 597794 6774505 445 132 57 270.1 NAN2513 597854 6774457 437 127 64 80.2 NAN2514 597691 6774385 457 132 40 241.7 NAN2515 597791 6774402 447 136 42 141.8 NAN2516 597746 6774440 451 138 62 262.5 NAN2517 597691 6774385 457 139 58 267.1 NAN2518 597738 6774346 451 134 45 139 NAN2519 597791 6774402 447 131 65 82.2 NAN2520 597738 6774346 451 138 72 80 NAN2521 597607 6774242 454 132 45 102 NAN2522 597977 6774511 435 310 43 251.3 NAN2523 597607 6774242 454 127 64 82.1 NAN2524 597925 6774454 437 309 42 251.5 NAN2525 597912 6774507 430 133 44 60 NAN2526 597925 6774454 437 308 60 162 NAN2527 597922 6774453 436 307 57 162

Projection: WGS84 UTM zone 23N

Table 2: Significant Intersection Gold Intersections

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Cu(%) NAN2502 54.70 55.77 1.07 2.43 Pending NAN2507 36.11 36.64 0.53 7.88 0.18 NAN2508 86.27 89.15 2.88 3.00 0.07 Including 0.74 11.50 NAN2510 30.00 39.00 9.00 3.83 0.08 Including 1.51 19.12 NAN2511 56.38 58.00 1.62 5.99 Pending NAN2514 71.60 72.10 0.50 5.81 0.05 NAN2515 13.30 17.00 3.70 11.09 0.007 Including 1.15 33.80 NAN2516 76.55 78.20 1.65 1.71 0.04 Including 1.00 2.75 NAN2517 73.20 78.10 4.90 19.60 0.08 Including 0.79 82.60 NAN2520 14.20 18.52 4.32 1.28 0.05 Including 0.44 5.84 NAN2521 18.50 19.00 0.50 2.49 Pending NAN2522 43.60 46.20 2.60 1.60 0.04 NAN2522 50.50 51.10 0.60 2.46 0.56 NAN2522 54.30 59.80 5.50 1.47 0.08 NAN2522 71.15 74.10 2.95 1.07 0.03 NAN2524 69.61 77.00 7.39 6.70 0.05 Including 1.28 34.16 NAN2525 9.32 10.82 1.50 187.38 0.14 NAN2525 30.20 36.00 5.80 9.37 0.11 Including 0.50 81.10 NAN2527 41.20 48.00 6.80 3.79 0.02 Including 0.50 40.50

Intersection chosen to owner geology

# True thickness estimated to be 50-95% of apparent thickness

Table 3: Anomalous Intersection Copper Intersections

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) NAN2402 12.05 12.55 0.5 0.33 NAN2524 53.93 54.46 0.53 0.40 NAN2524 54.46 55.66 1.2 0.36 NAN2522 50.5 51.1 0.6 0.56 NAN2522 59.3 59.8 0.5 0.51 NAN2522 91.8 92.3 0.5 1.12 NAN2517 167.48 168.1 0.62 0.36 NAN2516 167.9 168.5 0.6 0.74 NAN2506 20.4 21 0.6 0.65 NAN2503 24 24.5 0.5 0.70 NAN2503 24.5 25.5 1 0.62 NAN2503 25.5 26.3 0.8 0.52 NAN2503 25.5 26.3 0.8 0.55 NAN2502 52.84 53.8 0.96 0.33

# True thickness estimated to be 50-95% of apparent thickness

Sampling and QAQC Disclosure

NQ drill core was cut in half using a diamond blade core saw. Core was predominantly selectively sampled with some drillholes sampled in their entirety. Cut-lines were consistently drawn 5 degrees below the orientation line (if present), otherwise along the core foliation axis and the right-hand side of the core was sampled. Samples were placed into thick polymer bags with a unique numbered sample ticket. Most samples were sent directly to an accredited laboratory, ALS Geochemistry in Loughrea, Ireland, for preparation and analysis. Approximately 20% of the samples were prepared at ALS Geochemistry's containerised preparation laboratory at Nalunaq mine, before being packaged and shipped to ALS Loughrea for analysis. Samples taken from HQ core (hole NAN2525 only) were quarter-core samples, with the remaining three-quarters retained for reference and future metallurgical test work. Grab samples were collected from outcrops using geological hammers and placed into calico cotton sample bags with a numbered sample ticket.

Sample preparation scheme PREP-31BY was used on all samples. This involves crushing to 70% under 2 mm, rotary splitting off 1 kg, and pulverizing the split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were then analysed by 50 g fire assay with method Au-AA26 which has a detection limit of 0.01 ppm Au. Samples containing visible gold were assayed with screen-metallics fire assay technique Au-SCR24 which has a detection limit of 0.05 ppm Au. This involves screening 1 kg of pulverised sample to 106 microns followed by a gravimetric assay of the entire plus fraction and a duplicate 50 g AAS assay of the minus fraction. Samples were also analysed using a multi-element ICP package (ME-ICP61) and portable XRF method pXRF-34 for Si, Ti and Zr.

Amaroq's QA/QC program consists of the systematic insertion of three different certified reference materials of known low, mid and high gold contents, coarse blank material, and prep duplicates (coarse and pulp) at a rate of 1 in 20 or 5% per QA/QC type. In addition, ALS insert blanks and standards into the analytical process. No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Surface Samples

A series of rock chip samples were collected from the across the Nanoq project and specifically West 1. Rock chip samples were collected from outcrops using geological hammers and placed into calico cotton sample bags with a numbered sample ticket.

All samples were packaged and sent to an accredited laboratory, ALS Geochemistry, Loughrea, Ireland, for analysis. Preparation scheme PREP-31BY was used on all samples. This involves crushing to 70% under 2 mm, rotary split off 1 kg, and pulverizing the split to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were then analysed using by 50 g fire assay with method Au-AA26 which has a detection limit of 0.01 ppm Au.

Grab sample QAQC procedures consisted of the systematic blanks, and field duplicates at a rate of 1 in 20 or 5% per QA/QC type. In addition, ALS insert blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Further Information:

About Amaroq

Amaroq’s principal business objective is the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of gold and strategic metal assets in Greenland. The Company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Nalunaq Gold Mine, currently in production and ramp up, and supported by a growing pipeline of high-grade satellite gold targets across South and West Greenland.

Amaroq also acquired a 100% interest in the Black Angel zinc-lead-silver project in West Greenland, historically one of Greenland’s highest-grade base metal operations, where the Company is advancing studies to evaluate the potential for future redevelopment as part of its emerging West Greenland Hub strategy.

Beyond gold and base metals, Amaroq controls a broad portfolio of strategic metal licences across South Greenland, including advanced exploration projects at Stendalen (copper-nickel sulphides) and within the Sava Belt, where the Company is exploring for copper, nickel, rare earth elements and other critical minerals.

Amaroq is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information presented in this press release has been approved by James Gilbertson CGeol, VP Exploration for Amaroq and a Chartered Geologist with the Geological Society of London, and as such a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

Mr. Gilbertson has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Specifically, Mr Gilbertson has reviewed the sampling and analytical procedures described and considers the data to be reliable for the purpose of this disclosure.

Glossary

Au gold Cu Copper g grams g/t grams per tonne ppm Parts per million km kilometres koz thousand ounces m meters oz ounces t tonnes





1 NAN2525 9.32-10.82m

2 NAN2522 91.8-92.3m

3 Surface grab results are disclosed for the first time in this news release. Sampling methodology and QA/QC procedures are provided in the Sampling and QAQC Disclosure section below.