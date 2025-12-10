OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

10 December 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 09 December 2025 it had purchased a total of 53,617 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Number of ordinary shares purchased 53,617 - - Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 576.00p - - Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 570.00p - - Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 572.84p - -

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 356,730,213 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 356,730,213.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBP





Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID 09-12-2025 16:28:28 GBp 21 570.50 XLON xeaNdOKQFu@ 09-12-2025 16:28:28 GBp 23 570.50 XLON xeaNdOKQFu0 09-12-2025 16:28:28 GBp 100 570.50 XLON xeaNdOKQFu2 09-12-2025 16:28:12 GBp 618 570.50 XLON xeaNdOKQFJ8 09-12-2025 16:28:12 GBp 13 570.50 XLON xeaNdOKQFJJ 09-12-2025 16:28:12 GBp 500 570.50 XLON xeaNdOKQFJL 09-12-2025 16:28:12 GBp 241 570.50 XLON xeaNdOKQFJN 09-12-2025 16:24:04 GBp 203 571.00 XLON xeaNdOKQ9@W 09-12-2025 16:24:04 GBp 1,051 571.00 XLON xeaNdOKQ9@Y 09-12-2025 16:24:03 GBp 1,834 571.00 XLON xeaNdOKQ9@@ 09-12-2025 16:24:03 GBp 1,073 571.00 XLON xeaNdOKQ9vn 09-12-2025 16:24:03 GBp 713 571.00 XLON xeaNdOKQ9vp 09-12-2025 16:24:03 GBp 114 571.00 XLON xeaNdOKQ9vr 09-12-2025 16:23:43 GBp 233 570.50 XLON xeaNdOKQ9LY 09-12-2025 16:23:43 GBp 1,476 570.50 XLON xeaNdOKQ9L1 09-12-2025 16:23:43 GBp 196 570.50 XLON xeaNdOKQ9L3 09-12-2025 16:23:43 GBp 35 570.50 XLON xeaNdOKQ9L5 09-12-2025 16:23:43 GBp 475 570.50 XLON xeaNdOKQ9L7 09-12-2025 16:23:43 GBp 356 570.00 XLON xeaNdOKQ9LC 09-12-2025 16:23:43 GBp 594 570.50 XLON xeaNdOKQ9LE 09-12-2025 16:23:43 GBp 194 570.50 XLON xeaNdOKQ9LG 09-12-2025 15:54:30 GBp 489 571.00 XLON xeaNdOKRGjW 09-12-2025 15:54:30 GBp 227 571.00 XLON xeaNdOKRGjY 09-12-2025 15:51:24 GBp 367 571.00 XLON xeaNdOKRVIX 09-12-2025 15:51:22 GBp 762 571.00 XLON xeaNdOKRVUF 09-12-2025 15:47:22 GBp 365 571.50 XLON xeaNdOKRP5E 09-12-2025 15:47:22 GBp 1,164 571.50 XLON xeaNdOKRP4W 09-12-2025 15:44:43 GBp 1,334 571.50 XLON xeaNdOKR5XW 09-12-2025 15:39:47 GBp 610 572.00 XLON xeaNdOKRFQV 09-12-2025 15:37:19 GBp 212 572.00 XLON xeaNdOKRBm3 09-12-2025 15:28:49 GBp 693 572.50 XLON xeaNdOKK@QI 09-12-2025 15:28:49 GBp 161 572.50 XLON xeaNdOKK@QK 09-12-2025 15:28:13 GBp 84 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKK$9x 09-12-2025 15:28:13 GBp 263 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKK$9z 09-12-2025 15:22:00 GBp 835 573.00 XLON xeaNdOKKdOC 09-12-2025 15:20:30 GBp 917 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKKbVH 09-12-2025 15:20:30 GBp 483 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKKbVJ 09-12-2025 15:20:30 GBp 820 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKKbUa 09-12-2025 15:20:30 GBp 359 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKKbUc 09-12-2025 15:20:30 GBp 211 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKKbUe 09-12-2025 15:20:30 GBp 250 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKKbUg 09-12-2025 15:20:30 GBp 556 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKKbUi 09-12-2025 15:20:30 GBp 295 573.00 XLON xeaNdOKKbUu 09-12-2025 15:20:30 GBp 13 573.00 XLON xeaNdOKKbUw 09-12-2025 15:20:30 GBp 350 573.00 XLON xeaNdOKKbUy 09-12-2025 15:16:15 GBp 289 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKKiAf 09-12-2025 15:12:17 GBp 164 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKKNh7 09-12-2025 15:12:17 GBp 194 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKKNh9 09-12-2025 15:12:17 GBp 349 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKKNga 09-12-2025 15:12:17 GBp 35 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKKNgc 09-12-2025 15:12:17 GBp 250 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKKNge 09-12-2025 15:12:17 GBp 159 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKKNgg 09-12-2025 15:12:17 GBp 134 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKKNgW 09-12-2025 15:12:17 GBp 233 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKKNgY 09-12-2025 15:10:59 GBp 343 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKKLve 09-12-2025 15:05:34 GBp 636 573.00 XLON xeaNdOKKQj6 09-12-2025 15:02:25 GBp 443 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKK7Qn 09-12-2025 15:02:25 GBp 212 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKK7Qp 09-12-2025 15:02:25 GBp 663 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKK7Qu 09-12-2025 14:57:57 GBp 325 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKKERs 09-12-2025 14:57:57 GBp 6 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKKERu 09-12-2025 14:54:03 GBp 6 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKK8HZ 09-12-2025 14:53:09 GBp 472 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKLshi 09-12-2025 14:53:09 GBp 576 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKLshk 09-12-2025 14:53:09 GBp 742 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKLshq 09-12-2025 14:53:09 GBp 1,155 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKLshw 09-12-2025 14:53:09 GBp 16 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKLshy 09-12-2025 14:53:09 GBp 20 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKLsh@ 09-12-2025 14:53:09 GBp 403 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKLsh0 09-12-2025 14:53:09 GBp 495 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKLsh2 09-12-2025 14:53:09 GBp 186 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKLsh4 09-12-2025 14:48:36 GBp 1,200 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKLnWl 09-12-2025 14:48:36 GBp 32 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKLnWn 09-12-2025 14:48:06 GBp 303 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKLnUQ 09-12-2025 14:48:05 GBp 311 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKLnRR 09-12-2025 14:48:05 GBp 310 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKL@cv 09-12-2025 14:48:04 GBp 305 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKL@cV 09-12-2025 14:48:04 GBp 306 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKL@X7 09-12-2025 14:48:04 GBp 303 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKL@Wh 09-12-2025 14:48:04 GBp 308 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKL@Wt 09-12-2025 14:48:04 GBp 308 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKL@W5 09-12-2025 14:48:03 GBp 509 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKL@Zg 09-12-2025 14:40:52 GBp 426 573.00 XLON xeaNdOKLaMV 09-12-2025 14:40:52 GBp 303 573.00 XLON xeaNdOKLaHX 09-12-2025 14:40:52 GBp 709 572.50 XLON xeaNdOKLaHm 09-12-2025 14:25:34 GBp 459 572.00 XLON xeaNdOKLS2h 09-12-2025 14:25:34 GBp 177 572.00 XLON xeaNdOKLS2j 09-12-2025 14:21:38 GBp 30 571.50 XLON xeaNdOKLPZK 09-12-2025 14:18:23 GBp 32 571.50 XLON xeaNdOKL4Ub 09-12-2025 14:17:02 GBp 641 572.00 XLON xeaNdOKL2KH 09-12-2025 14:17:02 GBp 991 572.00 XLON xeaNdOKL2N0 09-12-2025 14:03:11 GBp 462 572.00 XLON xeaNdOKMoSp 09-12-2025 14:03:11 GBp 459 572.00 XLON xeaNdOKMoS8 09-12-2025 13:55:33 GBp 198 570.50 XLON xeaNdOKMwTa 09-12-2025 13:55:33 GBp 11 570.50 XLON xeaNdOKMwTc 09-12-2025 13:55:14 GBp 53 571.00 XLON xeaNdOKMxkf 09-12-2025 13:55:14 GBp 1 571.00 XLON xeaNdOKMxkh 09-12-2025 13:55:14 GBp 248 571.00 XLON xeaNdOKMxkj 09-12-2025 13:55:03 GBp 713 571.50 XLON xeaNdOKMxwV 09-12-2025 13:53:53 GBp 421 572.00 XLON xeaNdOKMu9A 09-12-2025 13:53:05 GBp 435 572.50 XLON xeaNdOKMvD@ 09-12-2025 13:53:05 GBp 328 572.50 XLON xeaNdOKMvD0 09-12-2025 13:51:58 GBp 190 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKMdaD 09-12-2025 13:51:58 GBp 333 573.00 XLON xeaNdOKMdaG 09-12-2025 13:51:05 GBp 699 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKMacA 09-12-2025 13:51:05 GBp 100 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKMacC 09-12-2025 13:51:03 GBp 353 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKMaYu 09-12-2025 13:49:16 GBp 63 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKMYcG 09-12-2025 13:49:16 GBp 212 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKMYcK 09-12-2025 13:49:16 GBp 364 572.50 XLON xeaNdOKMYcT 09-12-2025 13:49:16 GBp 522 573.00 XLON xeaNdOKMYcV 09-12-2025 13:32:00 GBp 535 573.50 XLON xeaNdOKMHkD 09-12-2025 13:29:35 GBp 77 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKMVUf 09-12-2025 13:29:33 GBp 666 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKMVUU 09-12-2025 13:28:40 GBp 345 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKMSK4 09-12-2025 13:28:26 GBp 803 574.50 XLON xeaNdOKMTdA 09-12-2025 13:28:08 GBp 167 575.50 XLON xeaNdOKMTsK 09-12-2025 13:28:08 GBp 38 575.50 XLON xeaNdOKMTsM 09-12-2025 13:18:35 GBp 329 574.50 XLON xeaNdOKM3Yb 09-12-2025 13:18:35 GBp 227 574.00 XLON xeaNdOKM3YZ 09-12-2025 13:16:49 GBp 77 575.00 XLON xeaNdOKM0MK 09-12-2025 13:16:49 GBp 302 575.00 XLON xeaNdOKM0MM 09-12-2025 13:16:00 GBp 2 575.50 XLON xeaNdOKM18Z 09-12-2025 13:16:00 GBp 343 575.50 XLON xeaNdOKM18d 09-12-2025 13:08:54 GBp 214 575.50 XLON xeaNdOKM81c 09-12-2025 13:07:19 GBp 208 575.50 XLON xeaNdOKM9NG 09-12-2025 13:07:19 GBp 306 575.50 XLON xeaNdOKM9NV 09-12-2025 13:07:19 GBp 340 575.50 XLON xeaNdOKM9Mt 09-12-2025 13:07:19 GBp 518 575.50 XLON xeaNdOKM9Mz 09-12-2025 12:48:30 GBp 204 575.50 XLON xeaNdOKNaDW 09-12-2025 12:48:30 GBp 174 575.50 XLON xeaNdOKNaDY 09-12-2025 12:31:47 GBp 443 575.00 XLON xeaNdOKNKmZ 09-12-2025 12:11:51 GBp 88 575.50 XLON xeaNdOKN7ZS 09-12-2025 12:11:44 GBp 315 576.00 XLON xeaNdOKN7iR 09-12-2025 12:10:47 GBp 765 576.00 XLON xeaNdOKN7NC 09-12-2025 09:00:30 GBp 58 576.00 XLON xeaNdOKIJZ7 09-12-2025 08:58:05 GBp 320 575.50 XLON xeaNdOKIHOW 09-12-2025 08:56:03 GBp 94 576.00 XLON xeaNdOKISZi 09-12-2025 08:55:02 GBp 168 575.50 XLON xeaNdOKITiw 09-12-2025 08:55:02 GBp 22 575.50 XLON xeaNdOKITiy 09-12-2025 08:52:24 GBp 5 575.00 XLON xeaNdOKIRIo 09-12-2025 08:52:24 GBp 185 575.00 XLON xeaNdOKIRIq 09-12-2025 08:47:48 GBp 313 572.50 XLON xeaNdOKI4Ub 09-12-2025 08:47:48 GBp 449 573.00 XLON xeaNdOKI4Ud



