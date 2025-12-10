OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: OSB GROUP PLC OSB GROUP PLC

OSB GROUP PLC                                        
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
10 December 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 09 December 2025 it had purchased a total of 53,617 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

 London Stock ExchangeCBOE BXECBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased53,617--
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)576.00p--
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)570.00p--
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)572.84p--

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 356,730,213 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 356,730,213.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer NameOSB GROUP PLC
LEI213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISINGB00BLDRH360
Intermediary NameCitigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary CodeSBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
CurrencyGBP


Transaction Date Trade TimeCurrencyVolumePriceTrading VenueTransaction ID
09-12-202516:28:28GBp21570.50XLONxeaNdOKQFu@
09-12-202516:28:28GBp23570.50XLONxeaNdOKQFu0
09-12-202516:28:28GBp100570.50XLONxeaNdOKQFu2
09-12-202516:28:12GBp618570.50XLONxeaNdOKQFJ8
09-12-202516:28:12GBp13570.50XLONxeaNdOKQFJJ
09-12-202516:28:12GBp500570.50XLONxeaNdOKQFJL
09-12-202516:28:12GBp241570.50XLONxeaNdOKQFJN
09-12-202516:24:04GBp203571.00XLONxeaNdOKQ9@W
09-12-202516:24:04GBp1,051571.00XLONxeaNdOKQ9@Y
09-12-202516:24:03GBp1,834571.00XLONxeaNdOKQ9@@
09-12-202516:24:03GBp1,073571.00XLONxeaNdOKQ9vn
09-12-202516:24:03GBp713571.00XLONxeaNdOKQ9vp
09-12-202516:24:03GBp114571.00XLONxeaNdOKQ9vr
09-12-202516:23:43GBp233570.50XLONxeaNdOKQ9LY
09-12-202516:23:43GBp1,476570.50XLONxeaNdOKQ9L1
09-12-202516:23:43GBp196570.50XLONxeaNdOKQ9L3
09-12-202516:23:43GBp35570.50XLONxeaNdOKQ9L5
09-12-202516:23:43GBp475570.50XLONxeaNdOKQ9L7
09-12-202516:23:43GBp356570.00XLONxeaNdOKQ9LC
09-12-202516:23:43GBp594570.50XLONxeaNdOKQ9LE
09-12-202516:23:43GBp194570.50XLONxeaNdOKQ9LG
09-12-202515:54:30GBp489571.00XLONxeaNdOKRGjW
09-12-202515:54:30GBp227571.00XLONxeaNdOKRGjY
09-12-202515:51:24GBp367571.00XLONxeaNdOKRVIX
09-12-202515:51:22GBp762571.00XLONxeaNdOKRVUF
09-12-202515:47:22GBp365571.50XLONxeaNdOKRP5E
09-12-202515:47:22GBp1,164571.50XLONxeaNdOKRP4W
09-12-202515:44:43GBp1,334571.50XLONxeaNdOKR5XW
09-12-202515:39:47GBp610572.00XLONxeaNdOKRFQV
09-12-202515:37:19GBp212572.00XLONxeaNdOKRBm3
09-12-202515:28:49GBp693572.50XLONxeaNdOKK@QI
09-12-202515:28:49GBp161572.50XLONxeaNdOKK@QK
09-12-202515:28:13GBp84573.50XLONxeaNdOKK$9x
09-12-202515:28:13GBp263573.50XLONxeaNdOKK$9z
09-12-202515:22:00GBp835573.00XLONxeaNdOKKdOC
09-12-202515:20:30GBp917573.50XLONxeaNdOKKbVH
09-12-202515:20:30GBp483573.50XLONxeaNdOKKbVJ
09-12-202515:20:30GBp820573.50XLONxeaNdOKKbUa
09-12-202515:20:30GBp359573.50XLONxeaNdOKKbUc
09-12-202515:20:30GBp211573.50XLONxeaNdOKKbUe
09-12-202515:20:30GBp250573.50XLONxeaNdOKKbUg
09-12-202515:20:30GBp556573.50XLONxeaNdOKKbUi
09-12-202515:20:30GBp295573.00XLONxeaNdOKKbUu
09-12-202515:20:30GBp13573.00XLONxeaNdOKKbUw
09-12-202515:20:30GBp350573.00XLONxeaNdOKKbUy
09-12-202515:16:15GBp289573.50XLONxeaNdOKKiAf
09-12-202515:12:17GBp164574.00XLONxeaNdOKKNh7
09-12-202515:12:17GBp194574.00XLONxeaNdOKKNh9
09-12-202515:12:17GBp349574.00XLONxeaNdOKKNga
09-12-202515:12:17GBp35574.00XLONxeaNdOKKNgc
09-12-202515:12:17GBp250574.00XLONxeaNdOKKNge
09-12-202515:12:17GBp159574.00XLONxeaNdOKKNgg
09-12-202515:12:17GBp134574.00XLONxeaNdOKKNgW
09-12-202515:12:17GBp233574.00XLONxeaNdOKKNgY
09-12-202515:10:59GBp343573.50XLONxeaNdOKKLve
09-12-202515:05:34GBp636573.00XLONxeaNdOKKQj6
09-12-202515:02:25GBp443573.50XLONxeaNdOKK7Qn
09-12-202515:02:25GBp212573.50XLONxeaNdOKK7Qp
09-12-202515:02:25GBp663574.00XLONxeaNdOKK7Qu
09-12-202514:57:57GBp325574.00XLONxeaNdOKKERs
09-12-202514:57:57GBp6574.00XLONxeaNdOKKERu
09-12-202514:54:03GBp6573.50XLONxeaNdOKK8HZ
09-12-202514:53:09GBp472574.00XLONxeaNdOKLshi
09-12-202514:53:09GBp576574.00XLONxeaNdOKLshk
09-12-202514:53:09GBp742574.00XLONxeaNdOKLshq
09-12-202514:53:09GBp1,155574.00XLONxeaNdOKLshw
09-12-202514:53:09GBp16574.00XLONxeaNdOKLshy
09-12-202514:53:09GBp20574.00XLONxeaNdOKLsh@
09-12-202514:53:09GBp403574.00XLONxeaNdOKLsh0
09-12-202514:53:09GBp495574.00XLONxeaNdOKLsh2
09-12-202514:53:09GBp186574.00XLONxeaNdOKLsh4
09-12-202514:48:36GBp1,200573.50XLONxeaNdOKLnWl
09-12-202514:48:36GBp32573.50XLONxeaNdOKLnWn
09-12-202514:48:06GBp303574.00XLONxeaNdOKLnUQ
09-12-202514:48:05GBp311574.00XLONxeaNdOKLnRR
09-12-202514:48:05GBp310574.00XLONxeaNdOKL@cv
09-12-202514:48:04GBp305574.00XLONxeaNdOKL@cV
09-12-202514:48:04GBp306574.00XLONxeaNdOKL@X7
09-12-202514:48:04GBp303574.00XLONxeaNdOKL@Wh
09-12-202514:48:04GBp308574.00XLONxeaNdOKL@Wt
09-12-202514:48:04GBp308574.00XLONxeaNdOKL@W5
09-12-202514:48:03GBp509574.00XLONxeaNdOKL@Zg
09-12-202514:40:52GBp426573.00XLONxeaNdOKLaMV
09-12-202514:40:52GBp303573.00XLONxeaNdOKLaHX
09-12-202514:40:52GBp709572.50XLONxeaNdOKLaHm
09-12-202514:25:34GBp459572.00XLONxeaNdOKLS2h
09-12-202514:25:34GBp177572.00XLONxeaNdOKLS2j
09-12-202514:21:38GBp30571.50XLONxeaNdOKLPZK
09-12-202514:18:23GBp32571.50XLONxeaNdOKL4Ub
09-12-202514:17:02GBp641572.00XLONxeaNdOKL2KH
09-12-202514:17:02GBp991572.00XLONxeaNdOKL2N0
09-12-202514:03:11GBp462572.00XLONxeaNdOKMoSp
09-12-202514:03:11GBp459572.00XLONxeaNdOKMoS8
09-12-202513:55:33GBp198570.50XLONxeaNdOKMwTa
09-12-202513:55:33GBp11570.50XLONxeaNdOKMwTc
09-12-202513:55:14GBp53571.00XLONxeaNdOKMxkf
09-12-202513:55:14GBp1571.00XLONxeaNdOKMxkh
09-12-202513:55:14GBp248571.00XLONxeaNdOKMxkj
09-12-202513:55:03GBp713571.50XLONxeaNdOKMxwV
09-12-202513:53:53GBp421572.00XLONxeaNdOKMu9A
09-12-202513:53:05GBp435572.50XLONxeaNdOKMvD@
09-12-202513:53:05GBp328572.50XLONxeaNdOKMvD0
09-12-202513:51:58GBp190573.50XLONxeaNdOKMdaD
09-12-202513:51:58GBp333573.00XLONxeaNdOKMdaG
09-12-202513:51:05GBp699573.50XLONxeaNdOKMacA
09-12-202513:51:05GBp100573.50XLONxeaNdOKMacC
09-12-202513:51:03GBp353573.50XLONxeaNdOKMaYu
09-12-202513:49:16GBp63573.50XLONxeaNdOKMYcG
09-12-202513:49:16GBp212573.50XLONxeaNdOKMYcK
09-12-202513:49:16GBp364572.50XLONxeaNdOKMYcT
09-12-202513:49:16GBp522573.00XLONxeaNdOKMYcV
09-12-202513:32:00GBp535573.50XLONxeaNdOKMHkD
09-12-202513:29:35GBp77574.00XLONxeaNdOKMVUf
09-12-202513:29:33GBp666574.00XLONxeaNdOKMVUU
09-12-202513:28:40GBp345574.00XLONxeaNdOKMSK4
09-12-202513:28:26GBp803574.50XLONxeaNdOKMTdA
09-12-202513:28:08GBp167575.50XLONxeaNdOKMTsK
09-12-202513:28:08GBp38575.50XLONxeaNdOKMTsM
09-12-202513:18:35GBp329574.50XLONxeaNdOKM3Yb
09-12-202513:18:35GBp227574.00XLONxeaNdOKM3YZ
09-12-202513:16:49GBp77575.00XLONxeaNdOKM0MK
09-12-202513:16:49GBp302575.00XLONxeaNdOKM0MM
09-12-202513:16:00GBp2575.50XLONxeaNdOKM18Z
09-12-202513:16:00GBp343575.50XLONxeaNdOKM18d
09-12-202513:08:54GBp214575.50XLONxeaNdOKM81c
09-12-202513:07:19GBp208575.50XLONxeaNdOKM9NG
09-12-202513:07:19GBp306575.50XLONxeaNdOKM9NV
09-12-202513:07:19GBp340575.50XLONxeaNdOKM9Mt
09-12-202513:07:19GBp518575.50XLONxeaNdOKM9Mz
09-12-202512:48:30GBp204575.50XLONxeaNdOKNaDW
09-12-202512:48:30GBp174575.50XLONxeaNdOKNaDY
09-12-202512:31:47GBp443575.00XLONxeaNdOKNKmZ
09-12-202512:11:51GBp88575.50XLONxeaNdOKN7ZS
09-12-202512:11:44GBp315576.00XLONxeaNdOKN7iR
09-12-202512:10:47GBp765576.00XLONxeaNdOKN7NC
09-12-202509:00:30GBp58576.00XLONxeaNdOKIJZ7
09-12-202508:58:05GBp320575.50XLONxeaNdOKIHOW
09-12-202508:56:03GBp94576.00XLONxeaNdOKISZi
09-12-202508:55:02GBp168575.50XLONxeaNdOKITiw
09-12-202508:55:02GBp22575.50XLONxeaNdOKITiy
09-12-202508:52:24GBp5575.00XLONxeaNdOKIRIo
09-12-202508:52:24GBp185575.00XLONxeaNdOKIRIq
09-12-202508:47:48GBp313572.50XLONxeaNdOKI4Ub
09-12-202508:47:48GBp449573.00XLONxeaNdOKI4Ud



