LightSolver’s Dani Gluck to Speak on Laser-Based Computing at Quantum Algorithms and Optimization in Athens

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Israeli start-up LightSolver , inventor of a new laser-based computing paradigm, today announced that Senior Algorithmics Researcher Dr. Dani Gluck will speak at Quantum Algorithms and Optimization in Athens , taking place December 15-17 in Athens, Greece. Dr. Gluck will present “A Quantum-inspired, Laser-based Computing Paradigm for Optimization and Simulation” on December 17 at 16:00 EET.

WHO: Dani Gluck, PhD is Senior Algorithmics Researcher for LightSolver, conducting algorithm development and related mathematical and theoretical-physical research for the company’s proprietary Laser Processing Unit™ (LPU). Dr. Gluck holds a doctorate in theoretical physics and has extensive experience in computer vision and algorithmics. WHAT: Dr. Gluck will present “A Quantum-inspired, Laser-based Computing Paradigm for Optimization and Simulation,” showcasing LightSolver’s physics-based analog computing system, which performs computation through the collective dynamics of interacting lasers in a programmable optical resonator. This quantum-inspired platform supports multiple optimization classes, including QUBO/Ising, XY spin models, and continuous or discrete-variable problems, and can also perform physical simulations such as PDEs by mapping differential operators and boundary conditions onto the coupled-laser network. He will outline the underlying model, explain how various problem types are embedded in the laser dynamics, and share experimental and simulation results for representative optimization and PDE-solving tasks, concluding with future directions such as expanded model families, larger arrays, and hybrid analog–digital workflows. WHERE: Quantum Algorithms and Optimization in Athens

National Centre for Scientific Research Demokritos

P. Grigoriou & Neapoleos St, Ayía Paraskeví, Attica Region 153 41

Athens, Greece WHEN: Wednesday, December 17, 2025

16:00 EET WHY:

Fields like climate modeling, materials discovery, and energy infrastructure urgently need faster and more efficient ways to conduct scientific and engineering simulations. LightSolver’s LPU is a fundamentally new analog optical processor that leverages the natural dynamics of coupled lasers to perform fast, parallel computations. By co-locating memory and compute, the LPU avoids the memory bandwidth bottlenecks and energy inefficiency of traditional digital computers, enabling the rapid simulation of complex, structured problems.

About LightSolver

LightSolver is a photonic computing company that is developing an all-optical supercomputer capable of solving complex and large computational problems at the speed of light. Utilizing the interference patterns of lasers, the Laser Processing Unit™ (LPU) can tackle challenges that were previously constrained by the limits of electronics, while fitting into a rack unit and operating at room temperature. Dr. Ruti Ben-Shlomi and Dr. Chene Tradonsky, physicists from the world-renowned Weizmann Institute, founded the company in 2020. The majority of the team are physics, math and computer science PhDs. LightSolver has secured €12.5M in grants and equity from the European Innovation Council (EIC) to advance its all-optical supercomputer.