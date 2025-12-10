AR Ventures Announces Small-Cap IPO Consulting Service for Startups

UMM AL QUWAIN and DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AR Ventures announced today that it is starting a new IPO consulting service. This service will help fast-growing tech startups enter public markets. They will focus on small-cap IPOs, micro-cap IPOs, and direct listings of shares. Startups can do this without giving up control to late-stage venture capital.

Founded by serial entrepreneur and venture capitalist Alexander Rugaev, AR Ventures works with revenue-generating startups across AI, robotics, fintech and SaaS that are ready to scale globally but are too small – or too independent – for billion-dollar VC funds. The new service is designed to show founders that “go public” is no longer a distant endgame, but a realistic financing option at much earlier stages.

“Founders are told the only path is round after round of VC and a distant exit,” said Alexander Rugaev, founder of AR Ventures. “That story is outdated. In many cases, a small-cap IPO or micro-cap IPO can deliver more capital, better valuation and real liquidity – while the founder keeps the steering wheel of the company.”

Solving the “stuck between VC rounds” problem

Many startups with solid revenue, real customers and proven products still struggle to raise growth capital. They are too advanced for seed funds, not big enough for late-stage megafunds, and often unwilling to accept the heavy dilution and aggressive governance that comes with another private round.

AR Ventures’ small-cap IPO consulting service focuses on this underserved segment:

Typically $5–50 million in annual revenue and strong growth

Operating in regulated, high-trust sectors such as AI, robotics, fintech, infrastructure and industrial tech

Ready to enter or expand in global markets, but constrained by private funding options

For these founders, a small-cap or micro-cap listing on exchanges such as NYSE American or similar global small-cap markets can be a powerful alternative to another dilutive financing round.

“Our niche is translating Wall Street into founder language,” Rugaev added. “We sit on the founder’s side of the table and show them exactly what it takes to do a small-cap IPO or direct listing – the costs, the timelines, the realistic outcomes – so they can make an informed decision instead of blindly following the VC playbook.”



Why small-cap IPOs and direct listings are back on the agenda

Public markets have evolved. Today, micro-cap and small-cap IPOs can:

Provide earlier liquidity to founders and early investors

Unlock higher valuation multiples than late-stage private rounds in many tech verticals

Open doors to institutional, family-office and sovereign investors who rarely participate in small private deals

Strengthen brand credibility with enterprise and government customers who prefer public, transparent counterparties

AR Ventures usually works with founders from MENA, Europe, and Asia. The firm also helps with cross-border listings and dual-jurisdiction strategies when they are useful.

Call to action

Founders and investors interested in exploring a small-cap IPO, micro-cap IPO or direct listing of shares can learn more and request an initial consultation at: